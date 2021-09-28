This European night takes Liverpool back to Porto for the third time in five seasons and there’s the leading spot in Group B to hang on to. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Estadio do Dragao is 8pm (UK), the referee is Sergei Karasev (RUS).
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Milner, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Mane, Jota
Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Konate, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Phillips, Williams
Opponent: Costa; Corona, Cardoso, Marcano, Zaidu; Oliveira, Uribe, Otavio, Diaz; Taremi, Martinez
Subs: Marchesin, Nanu, Conceicao, Costa, Evanilson, Grujic, Mario, Manafa, Pepe, Vieira, Vitinha, Wendell
