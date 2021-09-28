This European night takes Liverpool back to Porto for the third time in five seasons and there’s the leading spot in Group B to hang on to. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Estadio do Dragao is 8pm (UK), the referee is Sergei Karasev (RUS).

Tonight’s blog is run by Joanna Durkan, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @JoannaDurkan_ & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Milner, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Konate, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Phillips, Williams

Opponent: Costa; Corona, Cardoso, Marcano, Zaidu; Oliveira, Uribe, Otavio, Diaz; Taremi, Martinez

Subs: Marchesin, Nanu, Conceicao, Costa, Evanilson, Grujic, Mario, Manafa, Pepe, Vieira, Vitinha, Wendell

Our coverage updates automatically below: