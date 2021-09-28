Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 9, 2019: Liverpool supporters' banner of 'Sir' Roger Hunt during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans join Jurgen Klopp in tributes to “true gentleman” Roger Hunt

Following the sad passing of Liverpool and England legend Roger Hunt at the age of 83, Jurgen Klopp has joined fans in paying tribute to a “giant of our club.”

Hunt passed away peacefully on Monday evening following a long illness, with the club confirming the death of their second-highest goalscorer.

The local-born striker netted 285 times in 492 games for Liverpool, spending 11 years at Anfield and earning the nickname Sir Roger among supporters, as a crucial part of Bill Shankly’s successful side.

A World Cup winner with England in 1966, Hunt is second only to Ian Rush in the Reds’ all-time goalscorers list, while he tops the charts when it comes to goals in the league.

Following the news, Klopp paid tribute via the club’s official website, hailing Hunt as someone who is “second to no-one in his importance in the history of Liverpool FC.”

Liverpool celebrate wrapping up the League Championship with a 5-0 win over Arsenal: (back row, l-r) Alf Arrowsmith, Ronnie Moran, Gerry Byrne, Ian Callaghan; (front row, l-r) Roger Hunt, Gordon Milne, Ian St John, Tommy Lawrence, Peter Thompson, Wilf Stevenson, Ron Yeats. 1964. (TopFoto/PA Images)

“I am told the Kop christened him ‘Sir Roger’ for all his achievements,” the manager reflected.

“A goalscorer who never stopped working to help his team-mates; I believe he would have fit in well within our current team.

“So, it is Sir Roger we will remember, honour and pay tribute to over the coming days.

“You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Roger Hunt, England and Liverpool (S&G/S&G and Barratts/EMPICS Sport)

Though Hunt left Liverpool in 1969, and therefore his time with the club came before many modern supporters began watching the Reds, he is cherished as a legend on Merseyside.

That was shown as players and fans alike took to social media to honour a remarkable goalscorer and a gentleman off the pitch:

Rest in peace, Sir Roger. You’ll Never Walk Alone.

