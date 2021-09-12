Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 9, 2021: Liverpool's Divock Origi during the pre-match warm-up before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético Osasuna at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans all say same thing as Divock Origi misses squad vs. Leeds

Divock Origi was again left out of the Liverpool squad despite injuries to two other forwards, with fans drawing conclusions from the Belgian’s omission at Leeds.

With Roberto Firmino and Takumi Minamino sidelined for the trip to Elland Road, Origi was expected to make the substitutes’ bench for only the second time in four games this season.

But as Liverpool released their teamsheet at 3.30pm – with Harvey Elliott and Thiago starting in midfield – the No. 27 was conspicuous in his absence.

Having not made the matchday squad since the Premier League opener at Norwich on August 14, Origi was tipped to leave the club before deadline day, but no suitable offers arose.

And despite Jurgen Klopp stressing in his pre-match press conference on Friday that he was “all OK” with the club’s business in the summer transfer market, the situation is certainly a strange one.

That was reflected as Liverpool fans took to social media and This Is Anfield’s comments section to react to Klopp overlooking Origi:

“Good lineup. And it seems that even the kitchen staff is ahead of Origi in the pecking order…”

Alex-LFC in the comments.

“You look at that bench and you think, no way Klopp is happy with that team depth. Not a single striker on the bench. Ox cannot take that kind of responsibility.”

Zaahir Mulloo on Facebook.

It has been reported that there are no injury concerns for Origi, with the striker simply not considered for a place in the 20-man squad.

Seemingly, the manager decided that the five midfielders selected for the bench – Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, James Milner, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – would be more useful.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is the most likely alternative in attack if changes are required, though both Jones and Keita have been used on the wing in the past.

Things could change for Origi – and they clearly have in the past – but with almost four months until the January transfer window opens, it could be a long wait for minutes for the 26-year-old.

