Minamino trains as Liverpool prepare at Kirkby for AC Milan visit

The Reds were at Kirkby on Tuesday to put the final touches on the preparations for the game against AC Milan, with Takumi Minamino back training with the team.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side were back on the training pitch on Tuesday afternoon after their 3-0 win at Leeds over the weekend as focus now moves toward the Group B opener against the Italians.

Anfield will play host to a Champions League night with a capacity crowd for the first time in 554 days and the manager already spoke of how he “cannot wait to experience” it once more.

Before then, 26 players took to the pitch at Kirkby less than 48 hours after the full-time whistle was blown for the weekend’s match, meaning it is only the second day of recovery for much of the squad.

And the team started with a light warm-up and ball work overseen by Andreas Kornmayer as Klopp, Peter Krawietz, Pepijn Lijnders, Vitor Matos and Dr Andreas Schlumberger watched on.

Roberto Firmino is still sidelined with a hamstring injury and took no part in team training, nor did Neco Williams or Harvey Elliott – with the 18-year-old currently in London for surgery on his ankle.

There was a return for Takumi Minamino after a minor fitness complaint led to an early exit from international duty with Japan, providing an attacking option for Klopp.

But it will likely be off the bench with the Reds’ forward line all but picking itself with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota to get the nod.

Another goal for the No. 10 on Wednesday will see him notch 20 in the Champions League, becoming only the fourth African player to reach the milestone.

The defensive line is similarly settled and an unchanged back-five is expected for the third game in succession, with midfield the area of the pitch that will likely cause pause for thought for the manager.

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago could be the trio, but Naby Keita, James Milner, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also possibilities against Milan.

Youngsters Conor Bradley and Kaide Gordon were also involved with the senior contingent, who looked relaxed with plenty of smiles, but it is only the former who is named on Liverpool‘s List B for Wednesday’s game.

One that the Reds will need to be ready for with Milan full of confidence after starting their Serie A season with three wins on the spin.

Liverpool squad training on Tuesday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga

Defenders: Van Dijk, Matip, Konate, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Phillips, Bradley

Midfielders: Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Milner, Jones

Forwards: Salah, Jota, Mane, Minamino, Gordon, Origi