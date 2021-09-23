With Mohamed Salah currently in talks with Liverpool over a new contract, Forbes have listed the Egyptian as the fifth highest-earning footballer in the world.

Salah’s representatives are in ongoing negotiations with the club over an extended deal, which is expected to include a sizeable increase in salary.

The No. 11 is already the Reds’ top earner, reportedly bringing in a basic weekly wage of around £200,000, but it is likely that any new contract – intended to tie him down until 2025 – would bring him closer to £300,000 a week.

With Liverpool having already agreed new terms with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Harvey Elliott, Caoimhin Kelleher, Nat Phillips and Adrian, an extension for Salah could be the most important.

Undoubtedly one of the best players in the world, the 29-year-old is already being paid as such, according to a study by American business publication Forbes.

Based on information from clubs, agents, sponsors and other sources in football, it is claimed that Salah is the fifth highest-paid player in the world.

He is said to be on course to earn £18.3 million in wages and bonuses in 2021/22, or around £350,000 a week, with a further £11.7 million in personal endorsements.

Forbes’ 10 highest-paid footballers, 2021/22 1. Cristiano Ronaldo ( Man United ) – £91.5m (£51.2m salary / £40.3m sponsors)

– £91.5m (£51.2m salary / £40.3m sponsors) 2. Lionel Messi (PSG) – £80.5m (£54.9m / £25.6m)

– £80.5m (£54.9m / £25.6m) 3. Neymar (PSG) – £69.5m (£54.9m / £14.6m)

– £69.5m (£54.9m / £14.6m) 4. Kylian Mbappe (PSG) – £31.5m (£20.5m / £11m)

– £31.5m (£20.5m / £11m) 5. Mohamed Salah ( Liverpool ) – £30m (£18.3m / £11.7m)

– £30m (£18.3m / £11.7m) 6. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) – £25.6m (£19.8m / £5.8m)

– £25.6m (£19.8m / £5.8m) 7. Andres Iniesta (Vissel Kobe) – £25.6m (£22.7m / £2.9m)

– £25.6m (£22.7m / £2.9m) 8. Paul Pogba ( Man United ) – £24.9m (£19.8m / £5.1m)

– £24.9m (£19.8m / £5.1m) 9. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) – £23.4m (£19m / £4.4m)

– £23.4m (£19m / £4.4m) 10. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) – £21.2m (£19m / £2.2m)

Salah has partnerships with the likes of Adidas, Pepsi, Vodafone, Uber and electronics company Oppo, and has a combined 72.7 million followers across Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

However, in terms of salary and bonuses from Liverpool, Salah is still the lowest-paid player in a top 10 that includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski, Andres Iniesta, Paul Pogba, Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard.

This is likely to serve as leverage for his representatives during talks over an improved contract, particularly as a player such as Neymar is nowhere near as accomplished.

Liverpool typically offer highly incentivised deals to their big earners, on the proviso that a higher level of performance is rewarded, with bonuses for goals, assists, appearances and collective and individual honours.

Hopefully, an agreement can be struck between the two parties, as Salah is poised to break into the club’s all-time top five goalscorers list even before his existing deal expires in 2023.