‘Do you remember, 21st night of September?’ Well, three Liverpool teenagers certainly will after they made their debut to help guide the Reds to the fourth round of the League Cup.

Let’s be honest, the League Cup hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for Jurgen Klopp but one couldn’t argue that it has not always been for the best.

But what the competition has allowed for are those on the fringe to catch the eye and the club’s youngsters to get their first taste of senior football, invaluable opportunities any way you look at it.

It was again the case at Carrow Road, with three debutants and the first starts of the season for Caoimhin Kelleher, Curtis Jones and Takumi Minamino.

And they each seized the moment on a night where Liverpool largely went untested, with a brace for Minamino and a goal for Divock Origi securing the fourth 3-0 win of the season so far.

It all made for a match to savour, for those on the pitch, the lively travelling Kop and those watching at home.

But the 21st night of September will certainly not soon be forgotten by Conor Bradley, Tyler Morton and Kaide Gordon – the latter of whom became Liverpool‘s fifth-youngest ever player.

The “unforgettable moment” was nothing short of a “dream come true” and their joy remains as infectious as it did following the final whistle:

Despite his double, Minamino lauded a “great team performance” as Ibrahima Konate celebrated Liverpool‘s safe passage to the fourth round after his maiden outing in the cup:

Kostas Tsimikas, meanwhile, had laid out the dance floor for Divock Origi after setting up the No. 27 but it remains an open invitation…perhaps in the fourth round?:

And Jones’ 50th appearance for the Reds was marked in winning fashion, with the 20-year-old also quick to laud the incredible support of the travelling fans:

Liverpool‘s win now sets up a fourth round tie at the end of October, a game that will follow after the Premier League trip to Man United – ensuring the relentless calendar continues.

But for now, the Reds have three games within the space of eight days before the September international break with Brentford, Porto and Man City the opposition. Time to get stuck in.