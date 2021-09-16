Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Van Dijk & Maldini and Salah’s 3am swim – 5 things fans spotted from Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan

With fans back for a Champions League night at Anfield, Liverpool did not disappoint, with the 3-2 win over AC Milan full of brilliant moments on and off the pitch.

They made it tougher than they should have, but the Reds have kicked off their European campaign with a priceless victory on home soil.

Fikayo Tomori’s own goal was answered by a quickfire double from Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz, only for Mohamed Salah and a Jordan Henderson piledriver to seal a comeback win.

Liverpool have now won four and drawn one of their first five games of the season so far, and top Group B in the Champions League after Atletico Madrid’s 0-0 draw with Porto.

Here are five things fans have spotted from a brilliant night under the lights.

 

Van Dijk meets Maldini

Here’s one of the greatest defenders in the history of football…

…and Paolo Maldini.

It writes itself really, doesn’t it?

 

Klopp and Thiago go Dirty Dancing

Henderson’s stunning volley could prove to be a significant moment in the course of the season, turning a 2-2 draw into an emphatic victory.

It sent the Kop into raptures, and on the touchline, Jurgen Klopp couldn’t help himself as he hoisted Thiago in the air in celebration:

What a moment for Liverpool.

 

Salah’s 3am swim

We’ve all been there. After big win on a Champions League night, still trying to wind down hours later ahead of an early start for work.

Most of us wouldn’t pop to the indoor pool for a swim at 3am, mind, but that’s exactly what Salah did:

Thankfully, Liverpool will be given a late start at Kirkby on Thursday, it being a recovery day for Klopp’s starters and all.

 

Elliott watches on

You’ve got to feel for Harvey Elliott.

This could well have been his first Champions League start for Liverpool, but instead, he was on the sofa with his foot in a cast.

His attitude since suffering a horror ankle injury at Leeds has been top class, though, and he was cheering on his team-mates from home on Wednesday night:

It seems a safe bet that he’ll be back for the final!

 

Milner the sh*thouse

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 15, 2021: Liverpool's James Milner fouls AC Milan's Brahim Diaz during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 1 game between Liverpool FC and AC Milan at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Currie/Propaganda)

Why bring James Milner on with six minutes to play in a Champions League game, when you’re in the lead?

For exactly what he did against Milan: cynical fouls, a lot of shouting and running the ball into the far corner.



And we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Fan Comments