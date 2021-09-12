The international break is over at long last! And now Liverpool will need to be on their toes as they face an energetic Leeds. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

After 15 long days, Premier League action returns for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, where the third victory of the season is firmly on the agenda at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa and over 36,000 Leeds supporters will have something to say about that, but the Reds are unbeaten in the last 10 games across all competitions.

This match kickstarts a run of seven games in just 21 days and it’s vital Liverpool begin the run with all three points. Into these, Reds.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (BST) – or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 1.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 7.30pm in Dubai and 6.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Leeds vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky GO.

Reds fans can get take advantage of adding all 8 Sky Sports channels for £25 per month

US Viewers

Leeds vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBCSN and Telemundo in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Leeds vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league game of the season on the following channels worldwide:

