It’s back to domestic action for Liverpool and Crystal Palace are the next hurdle to clear for Jurgen Klopp‘s side. Here’s how to watch the 3pm kickoff online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds had a mid-week to remember in the Champions League, with the comeback win over AC Milan keeping the spring in their step during what is a taxing run of games.

And now Liverpool are in search of their fourth league win of the season against a Palace outfit who will be buoyed by their victory over Tottenham last time out.

Once a bogey side, Klopp’s men have won the last eight meetings between the two teams and they’ll be intent on making it nine from nine this afternoon.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 3pm (BST) – or 10am in New York, 7am in Los Angeles, midnight in Sydney, 6pm in Dubai and 5pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ Premier League game at Anfield on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 4 Digitalb, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Star+, ESPN Sur, RUSH, Optus Sport, Sky Sport 1/HD, A Spor, Sky Go, Star Sports Select HD1, Play Sports, Play Sports 2, SportKlub 1 Serbia, GUIGO, ESPN Brasil, Watch ESPN Brasil, NOW NET e Claro, Astro Go, Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra, DAZN, PPTV Sport China, Migu, QQ Sports Live, iQiyi, ESPN2 Colombia, Sky HD, Sportklub 1 Croatia, Cytavision Sports 3, Cytavision on the Go, DIGI GO, Premier Sport, Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD, TV3 Sport, V Sport Premium, V Sport Jalkapallo, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, Sky Ticket, Cosmote Sport 3 HD, 620 Now Premier League TV, Now Player, 621 Now Premier League 1, Digi Sport 1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Mola TV App, mola.tv, Mola TV, Premier Sports ROI 1, Premier Player HD, Sport 2, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, Setanta Sports Kazakhstan, SPOTV ON, IPKO TVim, Astro Go, Astro Supersport, GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select, Spark Sport, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, MaxTV Go, TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play, Premier FOOTBALL, Eurosport Player Romania, Eurosport Romania, Okko Sport, mio Stadium 106, Sportklub 3 Slovenia, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, Viaplay Sweden, True Premier Football HD 1, True Premier Football HD 2, S Sport+, A Spor, Peacock, SiriusXM FC, K+PM

You can follow all the action today and throughout the 2021/22 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.