MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker celebrates his side's fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Alisson can match Grobbelaar milestone on day Salah can overtake King Kenny

It could be a memorable day for Alisson should he notch his seventh clean sheet of the season against Brighton, as it would match the milestone pace of Bruce Grobbelaar.

Alisson’s next clean sheet will be his 50th in the league for Liverpool.

This will be his 109th top-flight appearance for the club. The fastest to 50 league clean sheets for the club: Pepe Reina (92), Ray Clemence (95), Bruce Grobbelaar (109).

Meanwhile, at the other end of the pitch Salah (5) could overtake Kenny Dalglish (6) as Liverpool’s top goalscorer against Brighton.

 

The forward line is purring

Carrow Road, Norwich, Norfolk, UK. 14th Aug, 2021. Premier League football, Norwich versus Liverpool; Diogo Jota of Liverpool celebrates with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane after he scores for 0-1 in the 26th minute Credit: Action Plus Sports/Alamy Live News

Mo Salah is now the highest-scoring African in Premier League history. His hat-trick at Manchester United last Sunday took his tally to 107.

Salah has scored 14 goals in his last 10 games in league and cup (15 in 12 games in total) and five goals in his last two outings. He averages a goal every 70 minutes in all competitions this season and once every 81 minutes in the league.

And going into this weekend’s round of fixtures Salah has scored more Premier League goals (10) than seven of the other 19 top-flight teams, including Brighton.

Sadio Mane, meanwhile, has found the net in five of his last seven league starts while Roberto Firmino has scored five goals in his last five appearances in all competitions.

 

How about that streak?!

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Liverpool's hat-trick hero Mohamed Salah celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 59 league games at Anfield played in front of a full house, since losing to Crystal Palace in April 2017.

The Reds’ current goal difference of +21 is their best after nine games of a Premier League campaign and also since 1987/88.

Liverpool are currently unbeaten in their last 19 league games, winning 14 and drawing five, and the streak stretches to 23 for league and cup outings – their longest sequence since going 24 without defeat from January-May 1989.

 

Another cardless affair?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 21, 2021: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson speaks with referee Mike Dean during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Mike Dean has issued 21 yellow cards in his six league matches this season. He has kept his card in his pocket for the whole of one game – Liverpool vs. Burnley in August.

 

Brighton’s intriguing record on the road

BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 23, 2021: Brighton & Hove Albion's Adam Lallana during the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Manchester City FC at the AMEX Stadium. Manchester City won 4-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

They have not won in the last four league outings since the home win over Leicester – taking three points from draws with Crystal Palace, Arsenal and Norwich.

But they are one of five teams unbeaten away from home in the division – the others being Chelsea, Liverpool, West Ham and Brentford.

Their last away defeat in the top-flight came at Arsenal on the final day of last season.

Only one team – Chelsea with one – have conceded fewer league goals away from home than Brighton this season (two).

And only six goals have been scored in Brighton’s away league games this season. No team’s away fixtures in the top-flight have produced fewer.

 

This Season’s Scorers

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (C) celebrates with team-mates Roberto Firmino (L) abd Diogo Jota (R) after scoring the fifth goal, completing his hat-trick, during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool: Salah 15, Firmino 6, Mane 6, Jota 4, Keita 3, Minamino 3, Origi 2, Fabinho 1, Henderson 1, Jones 1, own goals 1

Brighton: Maupay 4, Mac Allister 2, Connolly 2, Mwepu 1, Moder 1, Trossard 1, Zeqiri 1, Welbeck 1, Webster 1, Duffy 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).

