All hail the king, but how did he score from there? – 4 things fans are talking about

There was not one misstep at Watford as Liverpool turned on their afterburners to notch an impressive 5-0 win, but there was only really one man who was on everyone’s lips.

One for Sadio Mane, one for Mohamed Salah and three for Roberto Firmino, it was a forward’s game and they each seized their moment at Vicarage Road.

But even the Brazilian’s hat-trick could not take the spotlight away from the No. 11, with his perfect assist and out of this world goal rightly dominating headlines.

There can be no more debate as to his standing in world football and with each game that passes Salah is quietening any and all doubters that still linger in the dark.

Watford was another show of his prowess and Liverpool’s as a team with Jurgen Klopp‘s men continuing their impressive unbeaten run which now stretches to 20 across all competitions.

It all left plenty for fans to digest after the victory.

 

How has he managed that?

WATFORD, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 16, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the fourth goal, the eighth consecutive game he's scored in, during the FA Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The sheer brilliance of Salah’s strike cannot be understated and even Klopp knows “it is not possible for people with normal feet” to be capable of such skill.

And yet the No. 11 is not human and after his jaw-dropping effort against Man City why not add to his best goal debate by adding another of a world-class standard.

It certainly left plenty to digest in the aftermath:

We were all Ibou!

 

But we’re also Trent!

How does the saying go, a picture is worth a thousand words:

Find someone who looks at you like Trent looks at Salah…

 

As calm as you like…

WATFORD, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 16, 2021: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk applauds the travelling supporters before the FA Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Virgil van Dijk was certainly missed for more than one reason last season but his disdain for having to move out of second gear was back at Watford and it was brilliant.

His headers to himself and the ease in which he floated across the pitch was a sight to behold and Reds were overjoyed to see the swagger only he possesses return:

 

And love for Bobby

WATFORDF, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 16, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp congratulates hat-trick hero Roberto Firmino after the FA Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It has not been the smoothest of times for Firmino in the last couple of seasons but the No. 9 is finding his feet once more and was in all the right places at Vicarage Road.

And three goals made for three Bobby celebrations and there’s nothing quite like it. With six goals in seven appearances so far, there promises to be many more to come:

A hat-trick that gave off a bit of a bit Dirk Kuyt-esque vibe, don’t you think? But we’ll take it!

