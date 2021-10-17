There was not one misstep at Watford as Liverpool turned on their afterburners to notch an impressive 5-0 win, but there was only really one man who was on everyone’s lips.

One for Sadio Mane, one for Mohamed Salah and three for Roberto Firmino, it was a forward’s game and they each seized their moment at Vicarage Road.

But even the Brazilian’s hat-trick could not take the spotlight away from the No. 11, with his perfect assist and out of this world goal rightly dominating headlines.

There can be no more debate as to his standing in world football and with each game that passes Salah is quietening any and all doubters that still linger in the dark.

Watford was another show of his prowess and Liverpool’s as a team with Jurgen Klopp‘s men continuing their impressive unbeaten run which now stretches to 20 across all competitions.

It all left plenty for fans to digest after the victory.

How has he managed that?

The sheer brilliance of Salah’s strike cannot be understated and even Klopp knows “it is not possible for people with normal feet” to be capable of such skill.

And yet the No. 11 is not human and after his jaw-dropping effort against Man City why not add to his best goal debate by adding another of a world-class standard.

It certainly left plenty to digest in the aftermath:

He scored from this ffs pic.twitter.com/WaIXIQHSo9 — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) October 16, 2021

There's rival fans going to their own grounds and watching Mo Salah play who will, in 10/20 years time, be telling their kids and grandkids about how they got to watch Mo Salah in the flesh. — Paul (Maych) Machin (@ThePaulMachin) October 16, 2021

I kid you not. Mo Salah is surpassing his 2017/18 levels. And is entering 2013/14 Suárez territory. — Raj Chohan (@rajsinghchohan) October 16, 2021

We were all Ibou!

But we’re also Trent!

How does the saying go, a picture is worth a thousand words:

?@TrentAA is all of us isn’t he pic.twitter.com/B77qeRzrwM — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) October 17, 2021

Find someone who looks at you like Trent looks at Salah…

As calm as you like…

Virgil van Dijk was certainly missed for more than one reason last season but his disdain for having to move out of second gear was back at Watford and it was brilliant.

His headers to himself and the ease in which he floated across the pitch was a sight to behold and Reds were overjoyed to see the swagger only he possesses return:

Absolutely raging that he had to break into a mild sprint https://t.co/mk6ahASPWJ — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) October 17, 2021

Laughed my head off seeing this in the ground with others around me. As Calm As You Like! @VirgilvDijk https://t.co/Rqh0qrII5k — Jay (@Jay82_LFC) October 16, 2021

Virg is back to heading the ball to himself again. pic.twitter.com/Flx0DYgJZT — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) October 16, 2021

Have really missed the sight of Virgil Van Dijk heading the ball to himself because he’s bored. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) October 16, 2021

And love for Bobby

It has not been the smoothest of times for Firmino in the last couple of seasons but the No. 9 is finding his feet once more and was in all the right places at Vicarage Road.

And three goals made for three Bobby celebrations and there’s nothing quite like it. With six goals in seven appearances so far, there promises to be many more to come:

6 goals in 7 matches for Bobby Firmino. The league isn’t ready for Bobby’s resurgence. #LFC — ? The Crab Man ? (@The_Crab_Man_) October 16, 2021

?? Roberto Firmino is the first Brazilian to score more than one hat-trick in the #PL ??#WATLIV pic.twitter.com/IyEnD7q4xJ — Premier League (@premierleague) October 16, 2021

My happiness for Bobby Firmino right now ?? pic.twitter.com/9uMIEn4ww9 — Courtney Neary (@Courtney_Neary) October 16, 2021

Nobody celebrates a goal like Bobby Firmino. Nobody. — Caoimhe O'Neill (@CaoimheSport) October 16, 2021

Will go under the radar after Salah's brilliance but Firmino assisted that goal – the 30th time the pair have assisted one another for Liverpool in all comps in the Premier League era – the most of any #LFC duo in this time, overtaking Robbie Fowler and Steve McManaman. #WATLIV pic.twitter.com/GZYVHFCrTZ — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) October 16, 2021

A hat-trick that gave off a bit of a bit Dirk Kuyt-esque vibe, don’t you think? But we’ll take it!