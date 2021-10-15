Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Barella ‘interest’ reported & Reds’ Raphinha enquiry – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are linked with two excellent internationals today and we’ve got all the build-up to Watford too.

 

Barella, Raphinha or both?!

How about an entirely new midfield, why not?!

Today it’s talks again over supposed Raphinha interest – but it’s rather more concrete this time as it comes from the Leeds man’s agent, Deco.

We made enquiries, he says, but there was never anything concrete as Leeds were determined to keep him another season.

Meanwhile, in Italy the talk is over the Reds’ “interest” in Nicolo Barella – but it rather reads as if this is just a bargaining tool over an improved contract for him at Inter Milan.

We were linked in the summer and our wish to sign him is ongoing. Apparently.

 

All about Watford

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 3, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp reacts during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 14, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

SEVILLE, SPAIN - JUNE 19: Robert Lewandowski of Poland celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group E match between Spain and Poland at Estadio La Cartuja on June 19, 2021 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

  • Renato Sanches will be allowed to leave in January if anyone bids and it’s accepted, says his club owner, which…we think is kind of the situation for every player on the planet, right?
  • Nabil Fekir is going to pass a medical and score on his Newcastle debut and have a certain section of fans musing ‘what could have been, eh?’

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

No footy tonight, just get ready for the Reds again!

 

