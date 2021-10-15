Barella ‘interest’ reported & Reds’ Raphinha enquiry – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are linked with two excellent internationals today and we’ve got all the build-up to Watford too.

Barella, Raphinha or both?!

How about an entirely new midfield, why not?!

Today it’s talks again over supposed Raphinha interest – but it’s rather more concrete this time as it comes from the Leeds man’s agent, Deco.

We made enquiries, he says, but there was never anything concrete as Leeds were determined to keep him another season.

Meanwhile, in Italy the talk is over the Reds’ “interest” in Nicolo Barella – but it rather reads as if this is just a bargaining tool over an improved contract for him at Inter Milan.

We were linked in the summer and our wish to sign him is ongoing. Apparently.

All about Watford

Thiago and Curtis Jones will miss the match on Saturday and the boss isn’t happy at the second one in particular

Alisson and Fabinho are now confirmed as flying to Spain before the rest of the squad – and back to Merseyside after them, too

Jurgen Klopp gave his usual pre-match press conference and here are five key things we picked out from it

Latest Liverpool FC news

There was a bit of a question from the boss over Joe Gomez‘s omission from the England squad while John Stones was handed another call-up

Mo Salah said he’s always happy as long as the team is winning – we’d like that to continue for a long time to come, Mr Egyptian King!

And here are 10 things to know as we head back to Watford for the first time since that 3-0 defeat in our title winning season!

Latest Premier League chat

Robert Lewandowski could be plundering 44 goals a season against Burnley and Everton next year as he fancies a move to Man City

Renato Sanches will be allowed to leave in January if anyone bids and it’s accepted, says his club owner, which…we think is kind of the situation for every player on the planet, right?

Nabil Fekir is going to pass a medical and score on his Newcastle debut and have a certain section of fans musing ‘what could have been, eh?’

Tweet of the day and match of the night

A fashion student from Liverpool got her piece on the London fashion week catwalk. Well done girl. pic.twitter.com/eZGminer9a — riz la (@stonervibesinit) October 14, 2021

No footy tonight, just get ready for the Reds again!