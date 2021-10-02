Ahead of their release for this month’s World Cup qualifiers, the Brazilian FA have confirmed Alisson and Fabinho are both fully vaccinated.

Brazil take on Venezuela (Oct 8), Colombia (Oct 10) and Uruguay (Oct 15) in three World Cup qualifiers this month, with Tite’s squad currently six points clear at the top of their group.

Roberto Firmino was omitted from Tite’s 25-man squad for the trio of games, following his recent hamstring injury, but Alisson and Fabinho were both included.

With the Selecao travelling to three countries on the UK’s red list in Venezuela, Colombia and Brazil, there were concerns over the need to quarantine for 10 days upon the players’ return to England.

However, the UK government has arranged exemptions for those who are double-jabbed, allowing players to isolate in bespoke facilities while leaving once a day to train or play.

While there appear to be no measures taken to allow Liverpool‘s Brazilian duo to skip the Uruguay clash – which will rule them out of the trip to Watford as that kicks off 35 hours later – they are, at least, fully vaccinated.

That is according to Globo Esporte, who report that the Brazilian FA have informed that all eight Premier League players called up are double-jabbed.

So while Alisson and Fabinho are unlikely to return in time to play Watford at Vicarage Road, they should be available soon after.

Whether that allows them to travel for the Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid on October 19 remains to be seen, given they would still be within their quarantine period regardless of the exemptions.

More likely, the pair will instead be back for the trip to Man United on October 24 – the second of four away games in a row this month.

Their ability to continue to train with the Liverpool squad at Kirkby will ensure that they will be fit for Old Trafford, with maintaining match fitness Jurgen Klopp‘s primary concern with the previous quarantine rules.

In Alisson‘s absence, Caoimhin Kelleher can be expected to start against Watford and Atletico Madrid, while Klopp will be hoping Thiago is back fit after the international break to come into midfield.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are other alternatives, though the vice-captain is currently filling in for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.