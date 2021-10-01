Daniel Sturridge has finally found a new place to call home, 19 months after his spell with Trabzonspor came to an end – with the striker making the move Down Under.

The 32-year-old has been searching for a new club since his release from the Turkish outfit in March 2020 following a four-month ban by the English FA for breaching betting rules.

The pandemic hindered his chances of signing to a new team but after continuing to train individually and enjoying a trial with LaLiga outfit RCD Mallorca this summer, a move has finally eventuated.

It is not to be in Spain, however, with the A-League’s Perth Glory instead signing the former Liverpool striker ahead of the upcoming season in Australia.

The forward signed a one-year deal with Richard Garcia’s side, who finished last season in ninth place in a division with 12 clubs.

In an interview with his new club, Sturridge said he “can’t wait to play” and “put a smile on a lot of faces.”

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to try a new challenge,” Sturridge said.

“When the opportunity came about, it felt like the right thing to do, to take my talent somewhere where I can enjoy my football in a competitive league and try and help the team be as successful as they possibly can be.

“I’m going to put my best foot forward, work hard and try and help the team win each game that comes by and then we’ll see where we end up when the season finishes.”

Sturridge is the latest ex-Red to ply their trade in the A-League, following in the footsteps of Robbie Fowler (North Queensland/Perth) and Harry Kewell (Melbourne Victory/Melbourne Heart), in what is a major coup for the league.

Perth Glory is the seventh club in Sturridge’s senior career, one that has seen him collect a Champions League medal with Liverpool and Chelsea, in addition to a Premier League title.

All the best, Daniel!