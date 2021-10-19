Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
MADRID, SPAIN - Tuesday, October 19, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates with Virgil van Dijk celebrates after the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 3 game between Club Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. Liverpool won 3-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Fan Reactions  

Fans left exhausted as Liverpool triumph in “one of the hardest away games”

Liverpool won 3-2 away to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night, but that was only half the story in a riveting encounter.

Atletico Madrid 2-3 Liverpool

Champions League Group Stage (3), Wanda Metropolitano
October 19, 2021

Goals: Griezmann 21′ 34′; Salah 8′ pen 77′, Keita 13′

The Reds returned to the venue of their 2019 Champions League final success, taking on a famously resolute Atletico.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side made a dream start after Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita scored quickfire efforts, but Antoine Griezmann reduced the arrears before half-time.

The Frenchman then made it 2-2 in a breathless first half, with Liverpool’s defending leaving a lot to be desired.

Griezmann was sent off for a high foot on Roberto Firmino early in the second half, before Salah’s penalty earned the Reds a crucial win.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

Some were delighted with the win, also trying to explain a crazy game…

“A hard fought win for the mighty reds tonight…And United?…you’re next….YNWA”

Nik Reece on Facebook.

 

It was far from all positive, though…

“Thank God we won n it’s over.”

Xolani Mlangeni on Facebook.

 

Keita had a bad night, despite his goal…

 

Alisson was deemed Man of the Match…

