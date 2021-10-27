Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino are expected to start for Liverpool in tonight’s League Cup clash at Preston, with the records of two familiar faces in sight.

Origi’s next goal will see him move alongside Danny Murphy into joint-sixth on the club’s all-time scorers list in this competition (11 goals).

He is the club’s highest-scoring overseas player in this competition.

His last two goals for Liverpool have come in this competition – last season at Lincoln and at Norwich last month.

Minamino chasing Fowler?

Minamino has scored four goals in three League Cup games for the Reds.

He could become the first Liverpool player to score at least two goals in successive rounds of the League Cup since Robbie Fowler in 1996.

On the road

The Reds have scored five goals in three of their last five games – all away from home.

Liverpool have scored in each of their last 22 away matches all competitions and have netted three goals or more in each of their last nine away league and cup games.

Last time vs. Preston

The last encounter, a 2-0 win for Liverpool in the FA Cup at Deepdale in January 2009, saw Preston field ex-Reds player Neil Mellor in the team managed by former Everton player Alan Irvine.

Also in goal that day was Andy Lonergan, who was an unused Liverpool substitute eight times during the 2019/20 season, including the League Cup tie at MK Dons.

Familiar faces

Joe Rafferty is a former Liverpool under-18 captain who has played over 300 times in his career with Rochdale and Preston since leaving his boyhood club in 2012.

Sepp van den Berg has been on loan from Liverpool since February 2021 and has played 33 times in league and cup, scoring twice.

The man in black

David Coote will referee a Liverpool game for the second time in his career following the 1-1 home draw with Burnley in July 2020.

He was the VAR official in last season’s Merseyside derby at Goodison.

This season’s scorers

Preston: Riis 9, Whiteman 3, Bauer 2, Johnson 2, Sinclair 2, Van den Berg 2, Earl 1, Hughes 1, Ledson 1, Maguire 1, Rafferty 1

Liverpool: Salah 15, Firmino 6, Mane 6, Jota 4, Keita 3, Minamino 2, Fabinho 1, Henderson 1, Jones 1, Origi 1, own goals 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).