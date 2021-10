Liverpool have 27 players on international duty throughout October, and though it is no substitute for domestic football, there are still a host of must-watch games.

Jurgen Klopp has seen 14 of his first-team players embark for World Cup qualifiers, friendlies and Euro Under-21 qualifiers this month, on the back of the 2-2 draw with Man City.

A number of other youngsters and loanees have also been called up, including 18-year-old Conor Bradley, who remains part of the Northern Ireland senior setup.

Before Liverpool return with a trip to Watford on October 16, there are 46 fixtures to look out for on the international stage.

Here’s how you can watch all of the Reds’ internationals on TV this month.

Fixtures & TV Info

Jordan Henderson (England)

– Andorra (A), World Cup Qualifier – Saturday, Oct 9, 7.45pm – ITV 1

– Hungary (H), World Cup Qualifier – Tuesday, Oct 12, 7.45pm – ITV 1

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

– Libya (H), World Cup Qualifier – Friday, Oct 8, 8pm – FIFA TV

– Libya (A), World Cup Qualifier – Monday, Oct 11, 8pm – FIFA TV

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)

– Latvia (A), World Cup Qualifier – Friday, Oct 8, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

– Gibraltar (H), World Cup Qualifier – Monday, Oct 11, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

Alisson, Fabinho (Brazil)

– Venezuela (A), World Cup Qualifier – Friday, Oct 8, 12.30am – Premier Sports 1

– Colombia (A), World Cup Qualifier – Sunday, Oct 10, 10pm – Premier Sports 1

– Uruguay (H), World Cup Qualifier – Friday, Oct 15, 1.30am – Premier Player HD

Andy Robertson (Scotland)

– Israel (H), World Cup Qualifier – Saturday, Oct 9, 5pm – Sky Sports Premier League

– Faroe Islands (A), World Cup Qualifier – Tuesday, Oct 12, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Main Event

Diogo Jota (Portugal)

– Qatar (H), Friendly – Saturday, Oct 9, 8.15pm – Sky Sports Red Button

– Luxembourg (H), World Cup Qualifier – Tuesday, Oct 12, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Premier League

Sadio Mane (Senegal)

– Namibia (H), World Cup Qualifier – Saturday, Oct 9, 8pm – FIFA TV

– Namibia (N), World Cup Qualifier – Tuesday, Oct 12, 2pm – FIFA TV

Naby Keita (Guinea)

– Sudan (N), World Cup Qualifier – Wednesday, Oct 6, 5pm – FIFA TV

– Sudan (N), World Cup Qualifier – Saturday, Oct 9, 2pm – FIFA TV

– Morocco (N), World Cup Qualifier – Tuesday, Oct 12, 2pm – FIFA TV

Takumi Minamino (Japan)

– Saudi Arabia (A), World Cup Qualifier – Thursday, Oct 7, 6pm – Not on UK TV

– Australia (H), World Cup Qualifier – Tuesday, Oct 12, 11.14am – Not on UK TV

Kostas Tsimikas (Greece)

– Georgia (A), World Cup Qualifier – Saturday, Oct 9, 5pm – Sky Sports Red Button

– Sweden (A), World Cup Qualifier – Tuesday, Oct 12, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

Caoimhin Kelleher (Republic of Ireland)

– Azerbaijan (A), World Cup Qualifier – Saturday, Oct 9, 5pm – Sky Sports Football

– Qatar (H), Friendly – Tuesday, Oct 12, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

Neco Williams (Wales)

Czech Republic (A), World Cup Qualifier – Friday, Oct 8, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Main Event

Estonia (A), World Cup Qualifier – Monday, Oct 11, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Main Event

Conor Bradley (Northern Ireland)

– Switzerland (A), World Cup Qualifier – Saturday, Oct 9, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Football

– Bulgaria (A), World Cup Qualifier – Tuesday, Oct 12, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Football

Curtis Jones (England U21s)

– Slovenia (A), U21 Euro Qualifier – Thursday, Oct 7, 7.15pm – Sky Sports Premier League

– Andorra (A), U21 Euro Qualifier – Monday, Oct 11, 7pm – YouTube

Owen Beck, Morgan Boyes (Wales U21s)

– Moldova (A), U21 Euro Qualifier – Friday, Oct 8, 4pm – S4C Online

– Netherlands (A), U21 Euro Qualifier – Tuesday, Oct 12, 7pm – S4C Online

Sepp van den Berg (Netherlands U21s)

– Switzerland (A), U21 Euro Qualifier – Friday, Oct 8, 6pm – Not on UK TV

– Wales (H), U21 Euro Qualifier – Tuesday, Oct 12, 7pm – S4C Online

Vitezslav Jaros (Czech Republic U21s)

– Kosovo (A), U21 Euro Qualifier – Thursday, Oct 7, 6pm – Not on UK TV

– Kosovo (H), U21 Euro Qualifier – Tuesday, Oct 12, 5pm – Not on UK TV

Liam Hughes (Northern Ireland U21s)

– Russia (A), U21 Euro Qualifier – Friday, Oct 8, 5pm – Not on UK TV

– Spain (A), U21 Euro Qualifier – Tuesday, Oct 12, 7.45pm – Not on UK TV

Tom Clayton (Scotland U21s)

– Denmark (H), U21 Euro Qualifier – Thursday, Oct 7, 7.05pm – BBC Scotland

Leighton Clarkson (England U20s)

– Italy (H), Friendly – Thursday, Oct 7, TBC – Not on UK TV

– Czech Republic (A), Friendly – Monday, Oct 11, 5pm – Not on UK TV

Kaide Gordon, Harvey Davies, Luke Chambers, James Norris (England U19s)

– France (N), Friendly – Wednesday, Oct 6, 3pm – Not on UK TV

– Mexico (N), Friendly – Saturday, Oct 9, 2.30pm – Not on UK TV

– Belgium (N), Friendly – Tuesday, Oct 12, 3pm – Not on UK TV

Josh Davidson (England U17s)

– Armenia (N), U17 Euro Qualifier – Saturday, Oct 16, 1pm – Not on UK TV

– Belarus (A), U17 Euro Qualifier – Tuesday, Oct 19, 2pm – Not on UK TV

– Slovakia (N), U17 Euro Qualifier – Friday, Oct 22, 1pm – Not on UK TV

* All dates, times and TV info correct for the UK.