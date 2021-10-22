Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Jones returns ahead of Man United & Gravenberch ‘followed’ by Reds – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are preparing for a huge game against Man United this weekend so most of the news focus is there – but there’s always a rumour or two as well!

 

Dutch midfielder to replace a Dutch midfielder?

Jurgen Klopp has consistently said we don’t need to directly replace Gini Wijnaldum, so naturally we’re still linked with a whole load of centre mids.

That said, we wouldn’t be complaining if we signed this one: Ajax’s Ryan Gravenberch.

The talented youngster is linked with the Reds by Dutch outfit Soccerlens, who say he’s “closely followed” by the Reds as well as Juventus.

Ajax want to renew his deal, which expires in 18 months, and we may make a move beforehand to keep that price down.

 

Ready for United

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 18, 2021: Liverpool's Curtis Jones during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

MADRID, SPAIN - Tuesday, October 19, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal, from a penalty-kick, to makes the score 2-3 during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 3 game between Club Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • And Steven Gerrard is holding firm on his answer amid more rumours he could be set to move from Rangers to Newcastle as the new boss

 

Latest Premier League chat

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 2, 2020: Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta pictured before the FA Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Erling Haaland will ask for £600k a week wages if he moves to the Premier League, or roughly the interest earned by Newcastle’s ownership group every three and a half seconds
  • Donny van de Beek wants to leave Man United, presumably because he last played in about February, but he won’t head back to former club Ajax
  • Mikel Arteta was worried Emile Smith Rowe would leave Arsenal this summer, which is always a nice positive sign when the boss realises a player is out of the depth of his team

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight it’s Arsenal vs Aston Villa and a match which feels like it gets played about 12 times a season? Apparently it doesn’t, but…

 

