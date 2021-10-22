Jones returns ahead of Man United & Gravenberch ‘followed’ by Reds – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are preparing for a huge game against Man United this weekend so most of the news focus is there – but there’s always a rumour or two as well!

Dutch midfielder to replace a Dutch midfielder?

Jurgen Klopp has consistently said we don’t need to directly replace Gini Wijnaldum, so naturally we’re still linked with a whole load of centre mids.

That said, we wouldn’t be complaining if we signed this one: Ajax’s Ryan Gravenberch.

The talented youngster is linked with the Reds by Dutch outfit Soccerlens, who say he’s “closely followed” by the Reds as well as Juventus.

Ajax want to renew his deal, which expires in 18 months, and we may make a move beforehand to keep that price down.

Ready for United

Jurgen Klopp doesn’t have any time for your penalty conspiracy theories and says he can’t influence referees as the Solskjaer complaints rumble on

Man United can cause any teams problems despite also looking utterly crap, so the boss is keen to ensure Liverpool don’t underestimate the challenge of the weekend

Latest Liverpool FC news

There’s no need to compare Salah and Ronaldo for Jurgen Klopp – that’s just one of four key takeaways from the boss’ press conference today

Three of the Reds’ stars rank as the Premier League’s most in-form players this season

And Steven Gerrard is holding firm on his answer amid more rumours he could be set to move from Rangers to Newcastle as the new boss

Latest Premier League chat

Erling Haaland will ask for £600k a week wages if he moves to the Premier League, or roughly the interest earned by Newcastle’s ownership group every three and a half seconds

Donny van de Beek wants to leave Man United, presumably because he last played in about February, but he won’t head back to former club Ajax

Mikel Arteta was worried Emile Smith Rowe would leave Arsenal this summer, which is always a nice positive sign when the boss realises a player is out of the depth of his team

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight it’s Arsenal vs Aston Villa and a match which feels like it gets played about 12 times a season? Apparently it doesn’t, but…