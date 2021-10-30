Oakley Cannonier scored his 15th goal of the season as Liverpool’s under-18s roared to a 4-0 victory over Everton, with the youngsters controlling the derby throughout.

Liverpool U18s 4-0 Everton U18s

U18 Premier League , Kirkby

October 30, 2021

Goals: McConnell 21′, Cannonier 50′, Clark 64′, Bajcetic 88′

Two weeks after their last U18s outing, and with under-19s clashes with Atletico Madrid and Future Falcons coming in between, the young Reds were back for the mini-derby at Kirkby.

Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s side enjoyed a double over Everton last season, including a 4-0 win at Finch Farm, and were confident from the off as Liverpool dominated proceedings.

The returning James McConnell was the bright spark along with Melkamu Frauendorf, and the former Sunderland midfielder opened the scoring in the 21st minute with a brilliant long-range effort.

McConnell almost teed up a second soon after, with his low effort palmed out into the path of Bobby Clark with the goal gaping, only for Cannonier to nip in front of him and contrive to send his tap-in wide.

HT: Liverpool U18s 1-0 Everton U18s

Having squandered a big opportunity before the break, Cannonier got his goal within five minutes of the restart, benefiting from a fine pass from captain Luca Stephenson to blast in at the far post for 2-0.

Ten minutes later, and another Stephenson through ball sent Liverpool through for their third, with the intended target, Cannonier, seeing his strike blocked only to fall into the path of Clark to fire home.

Centre-back Stefan Bajcetic shone alongside Terence Miles in defence, with the Spaniard’s composure on the ball a real highlight as he pushed forward and threaded passes at will.

Bajcetic had an opportunity to make it 4-0 as the game neared its climax, only for the outstanding Everton goalkeeper Zan-Luk Leban to deny him with a strong save.

He made no mistake with two minutes left to play, though, touching in Chambers’ inswinging corner to give Liverpool a four-goal victory in the Merseyside derby.

TIA Man of the Match: Stefan Bajcetic

Liverpool U18s: Mrozek; Davidson, Bajcetic, Miles, Chambers; Stephenson, Frauendorf, Clark (Gyimah 88′); McConnell, Pilling, Cannonier (Figueroa 84′)

Subs not used: Hewitson, Lucky, Laffey

Next match: Atletico Madrid (H) – UEFA Youth League – Wednesday, November 3, 3pm (BST)