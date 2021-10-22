Jurgen Klopp knows he has been “blessed with incredible players” and Mohamed Salah is one such figure who has the capabilities of playing on for many years to come, but will it be with Liverpool?

While the Reds handed out fresh contracts to six key figures throughout the summer, Salah was a notable absentee and talks have only heightened over his future since.

The 29-year-old is contracted until 2023 but is awaiting a bumper new deal to reflect his status not only in the Liverpool side but in world football, but the Reds’ strict wage structure would need to be broken to do so.

It has made any advancements slow going and the ice has not been broken as of yet despite Klopp being convinced that Salah can perform at his current level, or better, well into his thirties.

One only needs to look at Cristiano Ronaldo for an example of what is possible and Klopp spoke of the professionalism shared between the Man United man and Salah as one thing you can compare between the two.

“You need luck, injuries can happen but I think the professionalism of both is probably the one thing you can compare 100 percent, or say is the same,” Klopp told reporters.

“Mo is incredibly professional, he is really the first one in and very, very often the last out of all the players.

“Constantly interested in all the things he can do, has to do to improve or to keep the [same] standard.

“I think he still has a lot to give, 100 percent.”

But when pressed on if that is a significant factor in a new long and significant financial investment into Salah, Klopp was coy, to say the least.

“It helps him for sure and the team he is playing for then as well. Let’s hope it is us,” Klopp said.

With 137 goals in 214 appearances for Liverpool and with the promise of his peak to continue on for some years yet, a lucrative contract will be a no-brainer for Reds.

Time remains on Liverpool’s side but the noise will only grow louder the longer no new signature is penned.

Meanwhile, Salah himself has told Sky Sports that he wants to remain at Liverpool for the rest of his playing career, saying:

“It doesn’t depend on me, but if you asked me I would love to stay until the last day of my football (career),” Salah told Sky Sports.

“But I can’t say much about that, it’s not in my hands. It depends on what the club wants. It doesn’t depend on me.

“At the moment, I can’t see myself ever playing against Liverpool. That would make me sad.”