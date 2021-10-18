There was more disappointing Liverpool team news on Monday, as Jurgen Klopp‘s side prepare to visit Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Jones ruled out

Those pesky international breaks – does anyone like them?

Lee Carsley’s inane decision to use Curtis Jones as a substitute against Andorra last week, despite knowing he was carrying a muscle issue, had predictably come back to haunt Liverpool.

Not only did the 20-year-old miss Saturday’s 5-0 win at Watford, but Klopp has now confirmed that he won’t be available to face Atletico on Tuesday night.

Jones should be fit for the weekend trip to Man United but it is hard to envisage him starting, given his lack of match practice.

Focus on Atletico

Roberto Firmino continues to be a vital player for Liverpool after his weekend hat-trick, with Klopp hailing him as the Reds’ “connector“

Klopp was on press conference duty on Monday – here are five key things we picked out from it

Virgil van Dijk was also in front of the media and says he is playing with a “lot of joy” after recovering from serious injury

Liverpool’s official Twitter account have shared a superb video of the away fans celebrating Salah’s stunner at Watford on Saturday.

The cut to Salah and Firmino is priceless!

A moment these Reds will never, ever forget.

Tonight’s 8pm kickoff sees Arsenal host Crystal Palace at the Emirates, as Gunners legend Patrick Vieira returns to his former club.

Gary Neville is also expected to lay into a hilariously average United in his Monday Night Football analysis alongside Jamie Carragher, which could be worth a watch!