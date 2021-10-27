Liverpool youngster Harvey Blair has been included in tonight’s squad to play Preston in the League Cup. But who is the 18-year-old who looks set to break through?

The League Cup is always likely to throw up a surprise or two when it comes to Jurgen Klopp‘s team selection.

It is safe to say that Blair’s inclusion is the shock of the night, with the teenager given his senior debut alongside Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi in attack.

He is expected to take up duties on the left flank, which is where he is often found for the under-18s.

But what else do we need to know about Harvey Blair?

Who is Harvey Blair?

Blair is a fairly new addition to the Liverpool academy, having joined from rivals Man United as an under-12s player around seven years ago.

He is also a new face in the U18s squad, as after being promoted to Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s ranks last season, the teenager only made four appearances before injury struck.

After returning to action earlier this campaign, Blair has now scored four goals and laid on two assists in 10 games at U18s level.

Blair also made his debut for the under-19s in the 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Youth League this month, but is yet to feature for the under-23s.

Why does his name sound familiar?

If it does, you’ve probably been a keen follower of Liverpool’s academy over the past few years.

Blair’s brother, Marley, spent two years with the Reds between 2016 and 2018, before departing to join Burnley and then, in February of this year, moving to Icelandic side Keflavik IF.

Marley was present when Harvey signed his first professional contract with Liverpool a year ago.

Is it a surprise he has been called up?

In a word, yes.

Blair has received minimal game time with the U18s over the past two seasons and could be considered behind the likes of Mateusz Musialowski and Max Woltman in the pecking order.

But with Kaide Gordon only just returned to training and even Oakley Cannonier out injured, Blair has been given a chance.

What can Liverpool fans expect?

Blair has developed significantly over the past year in terms of his physicality; before a small, fast poacher-type forward, he is now one of the biggest players in the side.

In terms of his style of play, he is still a direct outlet up front, capable of operating in a variety of roles across the forward line.

There must be assurances over his off-ball work, too, if Vitor Matos has seen fit to recommend him to Klopp.