Why Ox rumour has legs & doubts over 6 for Watford – Liverpool FC Roundup

Still another full week of this Liverpool-less international break to go! Fingers crossed it’s only positives from this point on for any players involved.

The six Klopp could be without for Watford

Liverpool could be without up to half-a-dozen first-team options for the first game back after the international break – and that’s not even considering long-term absentee Harvey Elliott.

Jurgen Klopp might be picking from a vastly reduced pool for the trip South, with six players either struggling with injuries across the international break, still lacking fitness or outright unavailable.

Trent and Thiago are both still unconfirmed as back after missing matches before the break, while another attacking pair did travel but haven’t played after suffering discomfort.

Our Brazilian pair were also already unlikely to play Watford due to match timings.

Hopefully none of those remaining on Merseyside suffer any new injuries!

Senior stars latest

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain wants more game time and could look to Arsenal or elsewhere – and this rumour has good reason to be believable based on previous reports

Gini Wijnaldum says things haven’t gone to plan for him since leaving the Reds and he’s not “completely happy”

Alisson and Fabinho both played the full 90 minutes for Brazil again on Sunday night, helping keep another clean sheet against Colombia

Latest Liverpool FC news

Young goalkeeper Harvey Davies spoke of his pride after making the breakthrough with England’s youth teams

And on the same positional theme, Caoimhin Kelleher has picked out a fellow stopper who is impressing at the Kirkby training centre

Liam Miller, meanwhile, is thriving in Switzerland since leaving the Reds in summer – at least, he is when he starts games!

Latest Premier League chat

Anyone but Steve Bruce is Newcastle’s management approach: three are on the shortlist to replace him. If that’s their coaching signings style, imagine how many players they’ll be linked with…

Fabio Paratici‘s job at Spurs is apparently “go back to sign players you already worked with”, as after Romero he now wants Kulusevski and McKennie

Thibaut Courtois has launched a wild and clearly false accusation at Uefa and Fifa, saying they don’t care about players and only want to line their pockets. How dare he? Those beacons of virtue within the sporting world want nothing but the best for fans and participants

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Come back when you’re partnering Fred with a debutant teenager in the centre, not your other two international centre-backs.

There are some united fans crying about Maguire and Varane being injured.

Just remember you told us injuries happen ?????#YNWA #LFC #Liverpool — The Scouse Mouse (@TheScouseMouse1) October 11, 2021

Tonight it’s Wales in Estonia. Or Netherlands getting some shooting practice against Gibraltar.