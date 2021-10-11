Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Why Ox rumour has legs & doubts over 6 for Watford – Liverpool FC Roundup

Still another full week of this Liverpool-less international break to go! Fingers crossed it’s only positives from this point on for any players involved.

 

The six Klopp could be without for Watford

Liverpool could be without up to half-a-dozen first-team options for the first game back after the international break – and that’s not even considering long-term absentee Harvey Elliott.

Jurgen Klopp might be picking from a vastly reduced pool for the trip South, with six players either struggling with injuries across the international break, still lacking fitness or outright unavailable.

Trent and Thiago are both still unconfirmed as back after missing matches before the break, while another attacking pair did travel but haven’t played after suffering discomfort.

Our Brazilian pair were also already unlikely to play Watford due to match timings.

Hopefully none of those remaining on Merseyside suffer any new injuries!

 

Senior stars latest

GRÖDIG, AUSTRIA - Friday, July 23, 2021: Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FSV Mainz 05 at the Greisbergers Betten-Arena. (Pic by Jürgen Faichter/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 21, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Young goalkeeper Harvey Davies spoke of his pride after making the breakthrough with England’s youth teams
  • Liam Miller, meanwhile, is thriving in Switzerland since leaving the Reds in summer – at least, he is when he starts games!

 

Latest Premier League chat

T8CH9C Rangers manager Steven Gerrard celebrates a Rangers goal during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow.

  • Anyone but Steve Bruce is Newcastle’s management approach: three are on the shortlist to replace him. If that’s their coaching signings style, imagine how many players they’ll be linked with…
  • Fabio Paratici‘s job at Spurs is apparently “go back to sign players you already worked with”, as after Romero he now wants Kulusevski and McKennie
  • Thibaut Courtois has launched a wild and clearly false accusation at Uefa and Fifa, saying they don’t care about players and only want to line their pockets. How dare he? Those beacons of virtue within the sporting world want nothing but the best for fans and participants

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Come back when you’re partnering Fred with a debutant teenager in the centre, not your other two international centre-backs.

Tonight it’s Wales in Estonia. Or Netherlands getting some shooting practice against Gibraltar.

 

