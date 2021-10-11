A source who has broken a number of stories regarding Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain over the years has claimed the midfielder is considering a move away from Liverpool.

Things have never been the same for Oxlade-Chamberlain since the knee injury suffered against Roma in the Champions League in 2018.

The Englishman spent 319 days out after a tangle with Aleksandar Kolarov left him requiring surgery, and though he made 43 appearances in his first full season back – including 25 starts – his minutes have gradually decreased.

Last term saw him start only two games, featuring 17 times in total, and after a summer adjusting to a new role as a centre-forward, this time around he has only played in five of a possible 10 fixtures.

He has clocked 182 minutes so far this season, averaging 36.4 on the pitch per outing, though that could improve given midfield options are short for upcoming games.

Regardless, the Mirror‘s John Cross claims Oxlade-Chamberlain “is considering quitting Anfield,” adding that he “would be reluctant to leave Anfield but remains ambitious and wants to play games.”

It is even suggested that Arsenal could bid to bring him back to the Emirates, with the 28-year-old “keen to get himself back in the England frame.”

“He has been fit for more than a year with no issues and wants to get back to playing regularly,” Cross explains, citing “strong interest” in the transfer window just gone.

These claims are certainly believable, given Oxlade-Chamberlain has gone from a key player prior to his injury to an overlooked squad option, behind the likes of Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Naby Keita.

His summer spent training as a striker was clearly designed to allow him more avenues into the side, but even when Roberto Firmino was sidelined earlier this season he was barely given an opportunity.

And while the Mirror is often not the most reliable source, Cross is well-connected when it comes to Oxlade-Chamberlain, as a former Arsenal player.

It was Cross who broke the story of Liverpool overtaking Chelsea in the race to sign the player in 2017, while he also provided an exclusive on his contract extension in 2019.

There is cause to believe, then, that either Oxlade-Chamberlain or, more likely, his representatives have been in contact with Cross to plant the seeds for a potential move.

Perhaps, though, it is simply an attempt to provoke a response at Liverpool, with the midfielder clearly settled at Anfield and eager for a bigger role under Jurgen Klopp.