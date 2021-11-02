2 forwards scouted over weekend & Hammers defeat fallout – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool head into the international break on the back of a disappointing defeat, so now focus turns to where the squad will be and the odd wild transfer rumour.

Reds scouted Serie A pair this weekend…apparently

Alright, let’s break this down into report and reality.

Report: Liverpool tabled a massive bid of between €80m and €100m for Federico Chiesa in the summer – that’s from Italian media a month or so back. Whether that’s true or not (probably not), it’s pretty sure that we have been keeping an eye on him and this week’s rumour says that we had scouts in attendance at Juventus vs Fiorentina.

The idea was not just to see Chiesa, but also “particularly” Dusan Vlahovic, who plays for La Viola, as we’re keen to land one of them next year.

So, reality: We probably did. We have plenty of scouts, and they watch loads of players. Maybe some were even in the ground at that game, and more than likely others assessed it by video later on.

Scouting them is kind of the day job, the ongoing every week data building process before actually deciding to buy someone – not the last port of call before pulling the trigger!

West Ham defeat reaction roundup

Michail Antonio has explained the Hammers’ tactics which saw them breach the Reds’ back line time and time again

Jurgen Klopp has had a go at officials again, saying refs and VAR hide behind each other‘s terrible decisions

Latest Liverpool FC news

Steven Gerrard is on Aston Villa’s shortlist to be the new boss and Jamie Carragher reckons it would be a great next step for our former captain

28 players from the Liverpool squad have been called up across international week – here’s who, what, where and when!

And Ben Woodburn headlines our latest loan watch after scoring twice at the weekend for Hearts

Latest Premier League chat

Eddie Howe has finally been appointed as Newcastle boss, so either they’ll play their way out of trouble or he’ll have a big stain on his CV soon

Frenkie de Jong is on Man City‘s wishlist if Barcelona want Raheem Sterling and please, for the love of anybody else in the Premier League who wants a touch of the ball, don’t let this happen

Bruno Fernandes is one of a few Man United players who are unhappy with a lack of coaching direction and tactical insight from the boss. So? Give him a new deal, now!

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Hmmm where’s that consistency gone…!

Liverpool when it’s time to take advantage of teams dropping points pic.twitter.com/qYrnLUERGN — Josh? (@_lfcjosh) November 7, 2021

Tonight’s late fixture? Nothing. Prepare for internationals.