2 forwards scouted over weekend & Hammers defeat fallout – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool head into the international break on the back of a disappointing defeat, so now focus turns to where the squad will be and the odd wild transfer rumour.

 

Reds scouted Serie A pair this weekend…apparently

Alright, let’s break this down into report and reality.

Report: Liverpool tabled a massive bid of between €80m and €100m for Federico Chiesa in the summer – that’s from Italian media a month or so back. Whether that’s true or not (probably not), it’s pretty sure that we have been keeping an eye on him and this week’s rumour says that we had scouts in attendance at Juventus vs Fiorentina.

The idea was not just to see Chiesa, but also “particularly” Dusan Vlahovic, who plays for La Viola, as we’re keen to land one of them next year.

So, reality: We probably did. We have plenty of scouts, and they watch loads of players. Maybe some were even in the ground at that game, and more than likely others assessed it by video later on.

Scouting them is kind of the day job, the ongoing every week data building process before actually deciding to buy someone – not the last port of call before pulling the trigger!

 

West Ham defeat reaction roundup

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 7, 2021: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' (L) and West Ham United's Michail Antonio during the FA Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Liverpool FC at the London Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

  • Frenkie de Jong is on Man City‘s wishlist if Barcelona want Raheem Sterling and please, for the love of anybody else in the Premier League who wants a touch of the ball, don’t let this happen
  • Bruno Fernandes is one of a few Man United players who are unhappy with a lack of coaching direction and tactical insight from the boss. So? Give him a new deal, now!

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Hmmm where’s that consistency gone…!

Tonight’s late fixture? Nothing. Prepare for internationals.

 

