3 key things from Klopp’s post-Southampton press conference

Jurgen Klopp was more than content with what he saw in Liverpool’s attacking performance in the 4-0 win over Southampton but stressed he didn’t like everything he saw on the defensive side.

Here are three key points from the manager after the latest win at Anfield:

Exceptional Jota

Diogo Jota was an important piece of the jigsaw in the win and the manager was full of praise for signing who has been prolific since his arrival.

“Diogo is an exceptional player, an exceptional boy,” Klopp said. “Perfect signing because he has everything a Liverpool player in this squad needs.

“He has the technical skills, the physical skills and he’s very smart and can learn all the tactical stuff pretty quick and on top of that he can play in all three positions.”

Not happy with the chances conceded!

Alisson had to come to the rescue one too many times at Anfield and while the boss doesn’t mind needing his ‘keeper, his saves had to be “too spectacular.”

Now it’s time for Liverpool “to really work on that” so they can be as “serious, stable and ruthless as defensively possible.”

A time may come when goals are not as free-flowing and chances cannot be given away as easily as they have in the first third of the season.

Those mentality giants again

There have been a few blips this season but that elite Liverpool mentality has still been on show.

“The things that happened to this team in the last few years were special and that’s mostly because of the outstanding mindset and mentality of the boys,” Klopp said.

“I don’t think we deserve too much credit for trying to play the best football possible every three days, but I don’t take it for granted.”

And they’ll need to harness all of their mental strength as the festive season gets underway.