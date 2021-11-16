Andy Robertson has sent a fresh wave of concern through the Liverpool camp after hobbling off the pitch in Scotland’s impressive victory over Denmark on Monday evening.

Luck, Liverpool have not had much of that lately with Robertson now adding his name to a list of those under a fitness cloud ahead of the return of club football this weekend.

The left-back started his second successive game of the break for Scotland against the Danes but it ended with Robertson gingerly making his way off the pitch in the 79th-minute.

The game was stopped after he had gone to the turf clutching at his leg, with initial suggestions that it is yet another hamstring injury for Liverpool to contend with.

A shake of the head and a somewhat resigned look did little to soothe the concerns of Reds watching on as Naby Keita, James Milner and Roberto Firmino are all in the treatment room with the same issue.

Robertson did have plenty to smile about after the final whistle with Scotland’s 2-0 win securing a one-off World Cup semi-final play-off at Hampden in March.

He made his way around the pitch after the fact to show appreciation to the home supporters with no ice pack or noticeable limp, which could offer some hope but it’s a concern Liverpool did not need as the break draws to a close.

Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane returned early with question marks over their fitness to cast their involvement against Arsenal into doubt.

Thankfully, Jurgen Klopp does have Kostas Tsimikas to turn to in the eventuality that Robertson is ruled out, with the Greece international having impressed in his appearances this season.

But with 12 games in the space of 38 days, Liverpool can ill afford to have an arm tied behind their back when it comes to squad depth and subsequent rotation.