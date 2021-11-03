Liverpool are one of a number of clubs interested in Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi, with the Austrian side hoping to resolve his future by the end of this month.

German outlet SPORT1 claim that Dortmund are “in pole position” for a deal to bring in 19-year-old Germany international Adeyemi, though they are not alone in their interest.

Liverpool join Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan among the chasing pack, though Tottenham and Newcastle are deemed “out of the question” by the youngster.

A fee of £30 million is touted ahead of a summer exit, with Salzburg hoping to reach a decision over Adeyemi’s future by the end of this month to avoid any further distractions.

There is no surprise that Adeyemi, who has scored 14 goals and laid on two assists in 21 games this season, could be moving on from Salzburg.

But the conundrum lies in where he sees his next club, though it has been speculated that he would prefer a move to Germany, with SPORT1 laying out the incentives for joining Dortmund in particular.

In reality, Liverpool seem on the outside of those pursuing the teenager, though they certainly cannot be ruled out at this stage.

Sky Germany‘s Max Bielefeld suggested last month that a deal for Adeyemi could be struck in January, with a six-month loan then agreed to keep him at Salzburg for the remainder of the season.

Why would Liverpool be after Adeyemi?

At Anfield, there is a sense that the club must preside over a gradual evolution of Jurgen Klopp‘s forward ranks, with Roberto Firmino already 30 and both Mo Salah and Sadio Mane set to join him next year.

Diogo Jota is already in place, but there are doubts over the long-term role of Takumi Minamino and Liverpool were open to selling Divock Origi last summer.

While Harvey Elliott‘s future appears to be in midfield, hopes are high for 17-year-old Kaide Gordon, who has already debuted for the first team and is training with the senior squad on a regular basis.

Turning 20 in January, Adeyemi could be part of that next generation, with those within Liverpool’s recruitment team no doubt convinced by his performances in the Champions League and for Germany.

As a central striker, he could slot in and provide competition for the likes of Firmino and Jota, with a view to eventually settling as first choice.