Jurgen Klopp has made two changes from the last outing pre-international break having been left to wait on the late availability of a number of his players for the visit of Arsenal.

After 13 days of international action that offered one too many injury scares, Liverpool are back in business and looking to right the wrong that was the trip to West Ham.

To do so, the Reds will meet an Arsenal side who arrive at Anfield with a 10-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, and in the league, it leaves them just two points behind.

Both Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson failed to prove their fitness for the XI, but the captain is named as an option on the bench.

Alisson will be out to keep his seventh clean sheet of the season, sitting behind a backline of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.

In midfield, Fabinho is fit to start and will sit between Thiago and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

And Diogo Jota will be an important piece of the front three next to Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The injury woes are visible from the youthful-looking bench at Klopp’s disposal, with Owen Beck, Tyler Morton, Kaide Gordon and Conor Bradley all present while Divock Origi is absent due to illness.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Phillips, Konate, Beck, Bradley, Morton, Henderson, Minamino, Gordon

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Partey, Sambi; Saka, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang; Lacazette

Substitutes: Leno, Cedric, Holding, Tierney, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Odegaard, Pepe, Martinelli