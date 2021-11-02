Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
MADRID, SPAIN - Tuesday, October 19, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal, from a penalty-kick, to makes the score 2-3 during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 3 game between Club Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

How Liverpool can qualify for Champions League last 16 vs. Atletico Madrid

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool have a 100 percent record in the Champions League group stage and with Atletico Madrid next up, what result do the Reds need to qualify for the last 16?

Jurgen Klopp‘s men have never failed to progress out of the group stage of Europe’s elite competition and they are on the cusp of doing so for the fifth time.

With victories against AC Milan, Porto and Atletico Madrid, the Reds hold a five-point advantage at the top of Group B at the halfway mark.

Early security would offer Liverpool some welcome flexibility with two games to spare and a positive result at Anfield on Wednesday is needed to have such a luxury.

But what exactly are the permutations?

 

A win will be enough

Keeping it simple, a victory will get the job done.

What it would mean for the rest of the group: Atletico’s point capacity in the group stage will then be capped at 10, two less than Liverpool’s 12 points with two games left.

And if Porto beat Milan on Wednesday, they can achieve a maximum of 13 points in the group stage – but they have to face Liverpool at Anfield in the penultimate game.

But irrespective of Porto’s result, a top spot finish or as runners-up is guaranteed with a win.

 

What about a draw?

From an official standpoint, no.

It would move Liverpool to 10 points and a step closer, but Porto’s result at Milan will determine how close the Reds really are.

PORTO, PORTUGAL - Tuesday, September 28, 2021: Liverpool's Curtis Jones (R) FC Porto's Se?rgio Oliveira during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 2 game between FC Porto and Liverpool FC at the Estádio do Dragão. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

If Porto win, Liverpool’s advantage is three points and a Reds victory in their head to head at Anfield after the break will confirm a place in the last 16.

If Porto draw, the Reds would need to just avoid defeat against the Portuguese side next time out.

But if Porto lose, Liverpool need just one more point from their next two games.

It is all in Liverpool’s hands, but Atletico could further assist by dropping points against Milan in the fifth matchday.

 

When is the last 16?

The draw will take place on December 13.

The ties are scheduled for:

  • First leg – February 15/16 or 22/23
  • Second leg – March 8/9 or 15/16
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments