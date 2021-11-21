Four goals, three points, two Trent Alexander-Arnold assists and a clean sheet ensured there was plenty to smile about for Liverpool on their return from the break.

The importance of Saturday’s result was lost on few, especially considering Chelsea‘s victory at Leicester in the early kickoff and Jurgen Klopp‘s men did not disappoint against Arsenal.

The contest may have taken its time to find its tempo, helped by Klopp and Mikel Arteta’s touchline words, but once it did, Liverpool did not look back.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring before Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino added the finishing touches in a performance that left Alexander-Arnold saying Arsenal were “just seeing red blurs.”

The right-back’s potent right boot was on display was once more to take his season’s assist tally to nine in just 13 appearances. He’s still only 23, in case you forgot.

And it’s what Alexander-Arnold expects of himself, now to keep it going in what will be a taxing end to 2021:

“I’m finding myself in positions that I haven’t previously found myself in and I’m being able to hurt the opposition. “So, it’s flowing really nice and I just want to keep up that form. These are the levels I expect of myself, I need to keep it up and carry it on for the rest of the season.”

And the No. 66 was lauded by his full-back partner Andy Robertson after surpassing 50 assists for Liverpool, before Trent went on to ask the question of the day:

The occasions also proved to be a milestone for Jordan Henderson, his 500th-game in professional football, and Tyler Morton having come on for his Premier League debut late on:

Minamino also commemorated his cameo from the bench with his first competitive goal for the club at Anfield, at the Kop end no less and they are indeed “special”:

It was the ideal time to shower praise on the team effort for Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner:

And Kostas Tsimikas and Thiago were equally delighted with the scoreline, one they impressively contributed to:

The result pushes the Reds back into second place, which could change should Man City win on Sunday, and provides a timely confidence boost for the defence and the attack.

A handful of changes could be in the works for Wednesday’s meeting with Porto, should injuries allow.