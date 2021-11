Liverpool have seen 28 players called up for international duty in November, with a host of World Cup qualifiers and exciting youth games to look out for.

The Reds have reached the final international break of the year, and the penultimate break of the season, after a frustrating 3-2 loss to West Ham.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping the time away allows his players to reset ahead of a renewed push throughout the festive period, though the majority of his first team have other fixtures to focus on for the time being.

Fifteen senior players have received call-ups, with another 13 youngsters and loanees included in various international squads.

Here’s how you can watch all 28 of Liverpool’s internationals on TV this month.

Fixtures & TV Info

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson (England)

– Albania (H), World Cup Qualifier – Friday, Nov 12, 7.45pm – ITV1

– San Marino (A), World Cup Qualifier – Monday, Nov 15, 7.45pm – ITV1

Alisson, Fabinho (Brazil)

– Colombia (H), World Cup Qualifier – Friday, Nov 12, 12.30am – Premier Sports 1

– Argentina (A), World Cup Qualifier – Tuesday, Nov 16, 11.30pm – Premier Sports 1

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

– Angola (A), World Cup Qualifier – Friday, Nov 12, 7pm – Mola TV

– Gabon (H), World Cup Qualifier – Tuesday, Nov 16, 1pm – Not on UK TV

Diogo Jota (Portugal)

– Republic of Ireland (A), World Cup Qualifier – Thursday, Nov 11, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Football

– Serbia (H), World Cup Qualifier – Sunday, Nov 14, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

Andy Robertson (Scotland)

– Moldova (A), World Cup Qualifier – Friday, Nov 12, 5pm – Sky Sports Football

– Denmark (H), World Cup Qualifier – Monday, Nov 15, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Football

Sadio Mane (Senegal)

– Togo (A), World Cup Qualifier – Thursday, Nov 11, 7pm – Mola TV

– Congo (H), World Cup Qualifier – Sunday, Nov 14, 7pm – Mola TV

Divock Origi (Belgium)

– Estonia (H), World Cup Qualifier – Saturday, Nov 13, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Premier League

– Wales (A), World Cup Qualifier – Tuesday, Nov 16, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Football

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)

– Montenegro (A), World Cup Qualifier – Saturday, Nov 13, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

– Norway (H), World Cup Qualifier – Tuesday, Nov 16, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Premier League

Kostas Tsimikas (Greece)

– Spain (H), World Cup Qualifier – Thursday, Nov 11, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Mix

– Kosovo (H), World Cup Qualifier – Sunday, Nov 14, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

Takumi Minamino (Japan)

– Vietnam (A), World Cup Qualifier – Thursday, Nov 11, 12pm – Not on UK TV

– Oman (A), World Cup Qualifier – Tuesday, Nov 16, 4pm – Not on UK TV

Naby Keita (Guinea)

– Guinea-Bissau (H), World Cup Qualifier – Friday, Nov 12, 4pm – Not on UK TV

– Morocco (A), World Cup Qualifier – Tuesday, Nov 16, 7pm – Not on UK TV

Caoimhin Kelleher (Republic of Ireland)

– Portugal (H), World Cup Qualifier – Thursday, Nov 11, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Football

– Luxembourg (A), World Cup Qualifier – Sunday, Nov 14, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Football

Neco Williams (Wales)

– Belarus (H), World Cup Qualifier – Saturday, Nov 13, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Football

– Belgium (H), World Cup Qualifier – Tuesday, Nov 16, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Football

Conor Bradley (Northern Ireland)

– Lithuania (H), World Cup Qualifier – Friday, Nov 12, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Football

– Italy (H), World Cup Qualifier – Monday, Nov 15, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Premier League

Owen Beck, Morgan Boyes (Wales U21s)

– Gibraltar (A), U21 Euro Qualifier – Friday, Nov 12, 6pm – Not on UK TV

– Switzerland (H), U21 Euro Qualifier – Tuesday, Nov 16, 6pm – Not on UK TV

Sepp van den Berg (Netherlands U21s)

– Bulgaria (H), U21 Euro Qualifier – Friday, Nov 12, 5.45pm – Not on UK TV

– Gibraltar (A), U21 Euro Qualifier – Monday, Nov 15, 1pm – Not on UK TV

Vitezslav Jaros (Czech Republic U21s)

– England (A), U21 Euro Qualifier – Thursday, Nov 11, 7pm – Sky Sports Premier League

– Slovenia (A), U21 Euro Qualifier – Tuesday, Nov 16, 5pm – Not on UK TV

Tom Clayton (Scotland U21s)

– Kazakhstan (H), U21 Euro Qualifier – Friday, Nov 12, 7.05pm – Not on UK TV

– Belgium (H), U21 Euro Qualifier – Tuesday, Nov 16, 7.05pm – Not on UK TV

Liam Hughes (Northern Ireland U21s)

– Lithuania (H), U21 Euro Qualifier – Friday, Nov 12, 2pm – Not on UK TV

– Malta (H), U21 Euro Qualifier – Tuesday, Nov 16, 7.30pm – Not on UK TV

Leighton Clarkson (England U20s)

– Portugal (A), Friendly – Thursday, Nov 11, 5pm – Not on UK TV

Harvey Davies, Luke Chambers, James Balagizi (England U19s)

– Andorra (N), U19 Euro Qualifier – Wednesday, Nov 10, 12pm – Not on UK TV

– Switzlerland (N), U19 Euro Qualifier – Saturday, Nov 13, 12pm – Not on UK TV

– Sweden (A), U19 Euro Qualifier – Tuesday, Nov 16, 5pm – Not on UK TV

Terence Miles (England U18s)

– Netherlands (N), Pinatar Tournament – Thursday, Nov 11, 5.30pm – Pinatar Arena

– Belgium (N), Pinatar Tournament – Saturday, Nov 13, 5.30pm – Pinatar Arena

– Portugal (N),Pinatar Tournament – Monday, Nov 15, 5.30pm – Pinatar Arena

Melkamu Frauendorf (Germany U18s)

– Denmark (H), Friendly – Friday, Nov 12, 1pm – Not on UK TV

– Denmark (H), Friendly – Monday, Nov 15, 4pm – Not on UK TV

* All dates, times and TV info correct for the UK.