Jordan Henderson is likely to be available for Saturday’s clash with Arsenal at Anfield, with the Liverpool captain increasing his workload in team training this week.

The 31-year-old returned early from England duty, with manager Gareth Southgate confirming a “small injury,” which led to fears over his availability at the weekend.

With Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott already sidelined and no guarantees over Naby Keita or James Milner, Jurgen Klopp‘s options in midfield have looked slim.

But while Fabinho, Thiago and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all poised to feature against Arsenal, there is a strong chance Henderson will be deemed fit enough to start, too.

According to the Mirror‘s David Maddock, the captain “joined in with parts of team training on Wednesday,” with Klopp “hopeful” he can be involved.

If Henderson was already taking part in training with the group four days before the game, it is likely he is able to rejoin for full sessions in enough time to start.

Whether Klopp takes that risk, however, remains to be seen, with Oxlade-Chamberlain having spent the international break on holiday in Dubai before returning to training fully fit.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has featured in each of the last seven games, his longest run of consecutive outings since the end of the 2019/20 campaign when he made 11 in a row, and has been in improving form.

Youngster Tyler Morton is also an option within the matchday squad, while footage of Milner taking in individual sessions on the pitch at Kirkby suggest he could make the bench too.

Along with Jones, Keita and Elliott, Joe Gomez appears likely to miss the Arsenal game due to a calf problem and Roberto Firmino is already ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Andy Robertson is considered touch and go after picking up a hamstring issue of his own on duty with Scotland, though Kostas Tsimikas is a dependable stand-in.

Possible Liverpool XI vs. Arsenal: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Jota