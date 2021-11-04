There were strong Liverpool performances throughout the team in their impressive 2-0 win at home to Atletico Madrid.

The Reds qualified for the Champions League knockout stages with two games to spare, cruising to victory over Diego Simeone’s side on Wednesday night.

Goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane sealed the win for Liverpool, while Felipe’s first-half red card effectively ended the game as a contest.

It’s now 25 matches unbeaten for Jurgen Klopp‘s men as their rich vein of form continues.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Telegraph, the Independent, BBC Sport, FotMob and the TIA readers.

It was Trent Alexander-Arnold (8.8) who received the highest average rating, as he again showed why he is the world’s best right-back.

The 23-year-old got both assists on the night, taking his overall tally to 48 for Liverpool.

TIA gave Alexander-Arnold the Man of the Match award, handing him a nine-out-of-10 rating and hailing his “great” cross for Jota’s goal.

Jamie Braidwood of the Independent described it as a “stunning” moment, also saying he produced a “commanding all-round display.”

Three players shared second place, with Fabinho, Mane and Jota all getting 7.8.

Despite the latter pair impressing, Fabinho arguably shone the most out of the three, with the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe claiming “Liverpool look like Liverpool” when he plays.

Mohamed Salah (7.7) may not have scored, but he still finished third in the reckoning, with Braidwood hailing a “fabulous performance” from him.

The fact that Alisson (6.9) got the lowest average speaks volumes, with the Brazilian rarely troubled, other than picking a disallowed goal out of the net.

TIA felt he “took a couple of high balls very well,” on an easy night at the office.

Liverpool now have four days to prepare for a testing trip to in-form West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon (4.30pm GMT).