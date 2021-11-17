Liverpool are awaiting the results of Andy Robertson‘s scan following his hamstring injury whilst with Scotland, but it is claimed the Reds don’t think it is a serious issue.

The left-back was close to seeing out the international break without a hitch but at the 79th-minute of the last game, he made it clear that his return to Liverpool would not be in ideal circumstances.

He adds his name to a list of those who have sustained a hamstring injury but the severity is yet to be determined with Tuesday’s scan results to provide a clearer picture.

According to the Times‘ Paul Joyce, “Liverpool do not think the injury is serious” but with games piling up and Kostas Tsimikas waiting in the wings, they “will take no chances.”

The report states that Robertson is a “doubt” for the visit of Arsenal on Saturday but any tweak to the hamstring will likely lend itself to at least a week or two on the sidelines.

That would result in an absence for the Reds’ meetings with Porto, Southampton and potentially Everton, in addition to Arsenal, in what would be the best-case scenario.

Thankfully, Jurgen Klopp can turn to Tsimikas in the interim with the Greece international having seized his opportunities so far this season having bounced back from a disappointing debut season.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and James Milner are all undergoing treatment for the same issue, with the vice-captain on track to return first.

And after scares of their own during the international break, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane provided a boost in training on Tuesday and are anticipated to be in contention for selection against the Gunners.