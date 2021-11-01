Ozan Kabak‘s second Premier League loan is proving to be a turbulent one at Norwich, with Liverpool fans reacting to a costly mistake in Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Leeds.

After Liverpool turned down their £18 million option to buy with Schalke, Kabak was left to find a new club and landed at Carrow Road on a season-long deal.

The 21-year-old has moved from a poor German side to a one floundering in the English top flight, and has struggled to settle with the Canaries as a result.

Manager Daniel Farke has started Kabak in each of the last six Premier League games, but he is yet to taste victory as Norwich remain winless after 10 fixtures.

It is undoubtedly a difficult atmosphere to come into, and to his credit, Kabak has still attempted to play the expansive style of football that made him an appealing option to Jurgen Klopp during last season’s defensive crisis.

Whether that is suited to the backs-to-the-wall job required at Norwich, however, is questionable, with the Turk finding himself culpable for Leeds‘ winner at the weekend.

Following Raphinha’s second-half opener, 19-year-old Andrew Omobamidele levelled the scores two minutes later, only for Kabak to find himself in a tricky situation soon after.

On the hour mark, the young defender chased out a loose ball and attempted to pirouette out of danger, spinning into Pascal Struijk and allowing Kalvin Phillips to tee up Rodrigo for a long-range winner.

Given the debate over whether or not to bring Kabak in on a permanent deal over the summer, many Liverpool fans took to Twitter in response:

"Kabak thinks he's turned into prime Zidane!" ? Jamie Redknapp discusses the 'silly' mistakes that are costing #NCFC after their 8?th defeat of the season… pic.twitter.com/pNvFhpiXt2 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 31, 2021

I remember when people were genuinely saying we should have signed Kabak — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) October 31, 2021

People wanted us to buy Kabak for his ability, by the way. You should all be embarrassed. At least I wanted to buy him because he's very attractive. — Jay (@ScouseSocialism) October 31, 2021

People said Kabak could of been a good option for Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/E5hlyMfjIK — ? (@LFCApproved) October 31, 2021

Kabak played in a champions league quarter final against Real Madrid for us Pain — John Henrys Accountant (@libpool1892) October 31, 2021

Can't believe I once thought Kabak had something about him. — Bob (@Robbie_OR) October 31, 2021

Did you ever think Kabak is cursed? — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) October 31, 2021

They were, unfortunately, joined by a host of Norwich supporters, too, with Kabak’s first months in East Anglia not endearing him to their fans so far:

Dear Ozan Kabak. Stop trying to dribble past 3 players on the edge of your own area. Regards

Every Norwich fan.#ncfc — CHAZTATS (@CHAZTATS) October 31, 2021

Kabak not pretending to be What he isn’t and we win that game. Kabak is quality though but needs to learn when to be quality or just basic. #ncfc — Ben Symonds (@BenSymonds) October 31, 2021

Kabak needs to just do his job and stop trying to be the running man ffs #ncfc — Marshy (@chinesejamie) October 31, 2021

Kabak is a big strong lump but I question his footballing I.Q #ncfc — Kev Smith (@kev_ncfc) October 31, 2021

Ozan Kabak is one of the worst centre halves I’ve ever seen at this level. He’s awful. — Lee Jarvis (@Jarv____) October 31, 2021

It is clearly a tough time for Kabak, on the back of the disappointment of not joining Liverpool on a long-term deal, as he steps into one of the worst sides in Premier League history.

The likes of Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Leicester were all credited with an interest in the summer, and at least two of those would have proved better options for him had moves materialised.

His challenge now, then, is to prove his detractors wrong and help Norwich battle against the odds – or at least win their first game in the league!