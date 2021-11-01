Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
NORWICH, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 21, 2021: Norwich City's substitute Ozan Kabak during the pre-match warm-up before the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans all say the same after costly Ozan Kabak error for Norwich

Ozan Kabak‘s second Premier League loan is proving to be a turbulent one at Norwich, with Liverpool fans reacting to a costly mistake in Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Leeds.

After Liverpool turned down their £18 million option to buy with Schalke, Kabak was left to find a new club and landed at Carrow Road on a season-long deal.

The 21-year-old has moved from a poor German side to a one floundering in the English top flight, and has struggled to settle with the Canaries as a result.

Manager Daniel Farke has started Kabak in each of the last six Premier League games, but he is yet to taste victory as Norwich remain winless after 10 fixtures.

It is undoubtedly a difficult atmosphere to come into, and to his credit, Kabak has still attempted to play the expansive style of football that made him an appealing option to Jurgen Klopp during last season’s defensive crisis.

Whether that is suited to the backs-to-the-wall job required at Norwich, however, is questionable, with the Turk finding himself culpable for Leeds‘ winner at the weekend.

Following Raphinha’s second-half opener, 19-year-old Andrew Omobamidele levelled the scores two minutes later, only for Kabak to find himself in a tricky situation soon after.

On the hour mark, the young defender chased out a loose ball and attempted to pirouette out of danger, spinning into Pascal Struijk and allowing Kalvin Phillips to tee up Rodrigo for a long-range winner.

It is clearly a tough time for Kabak, on the back of the disappointment of not joining Liverpool on a long-term deal, as he steps into one of the worst sides in Premier League history.

The likes of Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Leicester were all credited with an interest in the summer, and at least two of those would have proved better options for him had moves materialised.

His challenge now, then, is to prove his detractors wrong and help Norwich battle against the odds – or at least win their first game in the league!

