Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Taki’s first Anfield goal as Arsenal swatted aside – Best photos as Liverpool return with a bang

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool had to work their way into the match before relentlessly piling on four unanswered goals against Arsenal, with all four forwards getting on the scoresheet.

The Reds had to wait to 13 days to avenge their sole defeat of the season and further injuries throughout the international break only served to increase the urgency.

But Jurgen Klopp‘s men made it worthwhile in the end, with a relentless second-half performance, in particular, putting them out of sight against a side that arrived off the back of 10 games unbeaten.

A sluggish start saw the punches pulled until Mikel Arteta and Klopp burst to life on the touchline, causing a rise from the Anfield faithful and Liverpool themselves.

2H75E0T Liverpool, England, 20th November 2021. Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool and Mikel Arteta manager of Arsenal disagree and are kept apart during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture credit should read: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 20, 2021: Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta is shown a yellow card during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And just six minutes after the pair were handed a yellow card from referee Michael Oliver, Sadio Mane had the ball in the back of the net with a well-directed header.

With the halftime break looming, it was a vital breakthrough having sent a number of shots straight at Aaron Ramsdale.

But was it a Trent Alexander-Arnold assist or one from Arteta…?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 20, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 20, 2021: Liverpool's Said Mané celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The second half saw a switch flicked, however, with Liverpool’s press forcing Arsenal into mistakes and goals arose as a result.

Alexander-Arnold explained, saying: “The first 15-20 minutes of the second half were as good as we’ve pressed all season. We were all over them – they were just seeing red blurs all over the place.”

And one of those blurs was Diogo Jota, with a composed finish capitalising on a poorly placed back pass that started a run of goals for the Reds. Just look at those celebrations!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 20, 2021: Liverpool's Diogo Jota scores the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

2H75HTX Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Saturday November 20, 2021.

Virgil van Dijk, team celebration, Arsenal (Image: Peter Byrne, Alamy)

Mohamed Salah was the next in line to ensure he did not go four games without a goal, bundling the ball over the line as Mane added an assist to his name.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 20, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

2H75KE5 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (right) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Saturday November 20, 2021.

The good feeling was then swiftly handed over to Takumi Minamino, converting from yet another Alexander-Arnold delivery after being on the pitch for just 48 seconds!

It was his first goal at Anfield and every Red will have been delighted with that sight.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 20, 2021: Liverpool's Takumi Minamino celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And a similar feeling was evoked after Tyler Morton was handed his first Premier League minutes, what a moment for the 19-year-old!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 20, 2021: Liverpool's substitute Tyler Morton (L) makes his League debut replacing Thiago Alcantara during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It made for plenty of smiles after the full-time whistle, with Klopp more than happy to deliver his fist pumps to the Kop with three points safely in the bank.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 20, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 20, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates with captain Jordan Henderson (L) after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 20, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Reds now have four days until they are back on the Anfield pitch, with Porto the visitors in what is a dead rubber for Klopp’s side but not for Porto, who sit a point ahead of Atletico Madrid.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments