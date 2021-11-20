Liverpool had to work their way into the match before relentlessly piling on four unanswered goals against Arsenal, with all four forwards getting on the scoresheet.

The Reds had to wait to 13 days to avenge their sole defeat of the season and further injuries throughout the international break only served to increase the urgency.

But Jurgen Klopp‘s men made it worthwhile in the end, with a relentless second-half performance, in particular, putting them out of sight against a side that arrived off the back of 10 games unbeaten.

A sluggish start saw the punches pulled until Mikel Arteta and Klopp burst to life on the touchline, causing a rise from the Anfield faithful and Liverpool themselves.

And just six minutes after the pair were handed a yellow card from referee Michael Oliver, Sadio Mane had the ball in the back of the net with a well-directed header.

With the halftime break looming, it was a vital breakthrough having sent a number of shots straight at Aaron Ramsdale.

But was it a Trent Alexander-Arnold assist or one from Arteta…?

The second half saw a switch flicked, however, with Liverpool’s press forcing Arsenal into mistakes and goals arose as a result.

Alexander-Arnold explained, saying: “The first 15-20 minutes of the second half were as good as we’ve pressed all season. We were all over them – they were just seeing red blurs all over the place.”

And one of those blurs was Diogo Jota, with a composed finish capitalising on a poorly placed back pass that started a run of goals for the Reds. Just look at those celebrations!

Mohamed Salah was the next in line to ensure he did not go four games without a goal, bundling the ball over the line as Mane added an assist to his name.

The good feeling was then swiftly handed over to Takumi Minamino, converting from yet another Alexander-Arnold delivery after being on the pitch for just 48 seconds!

It was his first goal at Anfield and every Red will have been delighted with that sight.

And a similar feeling was evoked after Tyler Morton was handed his first Premier League minutes, what a moment for the 19-year-old!

It made for plenty of smiles after the full-time whistle, with Klopp more than happy to deliver his fist pumps to the Kop with three points safely in the bank.

The Reds now have four days until they are back on the Anfield pitch, with Porto the visitors in what is a dead rubber for Klopp’s side but not for Porto, who sit a point ahead of Atletico Madrid.