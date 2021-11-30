Liverpool legends and fans paid tribute to the late Ray Kennedy on Tuesday, while the buildup to the 239th Merseyside derby continued for the trip to Goodison Park.

Rest in Peace, Ray Kennedy

Liverpool announced the sad news on Tuesday afternoon that legendary former Reds forward Ray Kennedy had passed away at the age of 70.

Kennedy scored 72 goals in 393 appearances for the club over eight years at Anfield, winning 11 major honours including five First Division titles and three European Cups.

John Aldridge led the tributes on social media, writing “what a player and lovely bloke who suffered so much with Parkinson’s disease for most of his life.”

“He will definitely never walk alone,” the ex-Reds striker continued.

Fans also took to Twitter to pay respect to a bona fide Liverpool legend:

RIP Ray Kennedy. One of the legendary Liverpool midfielders of any generation. His team mates and opponents knew just how brilliant he was.

He fought a horrible illness for many years with great dignity and resolve.

Truly gutted to hear this news today. ? — Ged Rea (@ged0407) November 30, 2021

RIP Ray Kennedy. A Liverpool giant ? — Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) November 30, 2021

Rest in Peace Ray Kennedy, an Anfield great. He will never be forgotten. Thoughts with family and all those close to Ray https://t.co/MD0hHGnCYF — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) November 30, 2021

Buildup to the derby

Jurgen Klopp was asked if he has “nothing to lose” in the derby…yes, really

Virgil van Dijk will have no concerns as he returns to the scene of his ACL injury, insists Klopp

No new injuries but it’s still too early for Gomez, Keita, Firmino and Jones

Latest Liverpool FC news

Legendary Brazilian goalkeeper Claudio Taffarel has joined as Liverpool’s third goalkeeping coach

Mo Salah may have ranked seventh in the Ballon d’Or vote, but he did win two other awards on Monday night

Liverpool Women’s striker Rachel Furness has broken an international record

Latest Premier League chat

Jack Grealish could return as Gerrard’s Villa take on Pep’s City (MCFC)

Ralf Rangnick will not be in charge for Man United vs. Arsenal as he awaits a work permit (Telegraph)

Ferran Torres is the subject of talks over a move from City to Barcelona (Times)

Tweet of the day and match of the night

"Maybe it will be said that one of the last things I did at this club was to sign a great new player."…Bill Shankly about Ray Kennedy. Rest In Peace. x — Karen Elizabeth Gill (@misshanks) November 30, 2021

There are two games to keep an eye on in the Premier League tonight, with Newcastle hosting Norwich at 7.30pm and Leeds taking on Crystal Palace at 8.15pm.

Take your pick, both are on Amazon Prime!