Tributes to Ray Kennedy & Merseyside derby buildup – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool legends and fans paid tribute to the late Ray Kennedy on Tuesday, while the buildup to the 239th Merseyside derby continued for the trip to Goodison Park.

 

Rest in Peace, Ray Kennedy

Liverpool announced the sad news on Tuesday afternoon that legendary former Reds forward Ray Kennedy had passed away at the age of 70.

Kennedy scored 72 goals in 393 appearances for the club over eight years at Anfield, winning 11 major honours including five First Division titles and three European Cups.

John Aldridge led the tributes on social media, writing “what a player and lovely bloke who suffered so much with Parkinson’s disease for most of his life.”

“He will definitely never walk alone,” the ex-Reds striker continued.

Fans also took to Twitter to pay respect to a bona fide Liverpool legend:

 

Buildup to the derby

  • No new injuries but it’s still too early for Gomez, Keita, Firmino and Jones

 

  • Jack Grealish could return as Gerrard’s Villa take on Pep’s City (MCFC)
  • Ferran Torres is the subject of talks over a move from City to Barcelona (Times)

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

There are two games to keep an eye on in the Premier League tonight, with Newcastle hosting Norwich at 7.30pm and Leeds taking on Crystal Palace at 8.15pm.

Take your pick, both are on Amazon Prime!

 

