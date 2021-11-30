Rachel Furness has written her name in the record books, with the Liverpool Women’s striker now laying claim to the title of Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer.

Since joining Liverpool at the end of 2019, Furness has been a revelation and while injury has been an unwelcome hurdle, the No. 10 is a reliable figure in the Reds’ attack.

And the same is said for her influence for her country, with a double on Monday night in Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifying thumping of North Macedonia rewriting the record books.

It was the first goal that saw Furness surpass David Healy for the most strikes for Northern Ireland, with a neat left-foot finish rightly earning a loud cry of celebration.

? @Furney1988 takes her place in the history books, eclipsing David Healy as Northern Ireland’s all-time top scorer #GAWA #GameChangersNI pic.twitter.com/ndSWTIny9y — Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) November 29, 2021

It took her tally to 37 for her country in a history-making moment, before another was added late on in the 9-0 victory to start extending her record at the top of the goalscoring charts.

It’s an incredible feat for Furness to set the record across both the men’s and women’s game and she joins three former Reds in leading the goalscoring charts for their respective countries.

Kenny Dalglish is joint-top scorer for Scotland with 30 alongside Denis Law, with Luis Suarez top for Uruguay with 65 and Robbie Keane leading for the Republic of Ireland on 68.

The team were ready for our all-time top goalscorer @Furney1988 when she got on the bus.. ?? #GAWA #GameChangersNI pic.twitter.com/5KHgeM9Y5o — Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) November 29, 2021

“Absolutely amazing,” is how Furness summed up the emotions post-match. “I got told when I was 17 to not play football again so the fact that I’m standing here today is an amazing feeling.

“That’s why I think I celebrate every goal like it’s my first cause it could be my last. It’s a proud moment.”

And Furness will have ample opportunity to add to her tally in 2022 as Northern Ireland have qualified for their first-ever major tournament with Euro 2022.