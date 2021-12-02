Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

2 midfield rumours & Salah sends his vaccine message – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool players and fans are basking in the glory of another win, another record or two and another knockout stage in Europe on the horizon. Next up? Villa and Gerrard!

 

Bellingham latest and midweek scouting mission

Recent reports suggested the Reds had moved to prime position for signing Jude Bellingham in 2022, with the most optimistic of those suggesting a winter window switch.

That always seemed improbable, even with Dortmund now out of the Champions League, and it has been dismissed as unlikely by local reports and Sport Bild.

Elsewhere, we’re set to consider midfield reinforcements all the same and our scouting network has its eyes on Aguibou Camara this week, when Olympiacos face Antwerp.

Greek journalist Giannis Chorianopolous says we’re one of the sides who are set to be in attendance for the Europa clash – and it’s not the first time we’ve been heavily linked.

One for the future, but he’s making an impact on the continent right now.

 

The record-breaking Reds, hey

MILAN, ITALY - Tuesday, December 7, 2021: Liverpool's Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho', Nathaniel Phillips and Naby Keita applaud the travelling supporters after the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 6 game between AC Milan and Liverpool FC at the Stadio San Siro. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 1, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 239th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Egypt have confirmed they are still considering Liverpool’s request to let Salah leave late for the AFCON

 

Latest Premier League chat

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 20, 2020: Chelsea's Timo Werner looks dejected after missing a chance during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by Propaganda)

  • Barcelona want Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech but Thomas Tuchel is enjoying the Catalan club’s struggles in front of goal too much to help them out
  • Dean Henderson is rumoured to be on the wishlist of Ajax for the new year, with Andre Onana still expected to leave. Big Ralf not a fan then? After all those hopes last year of club and country No1 hey…

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Nothing to do with Liverpool today, just think this is brilliant.

Tonight’s games are the others which matter in the Champions League. The Sevilla, Salzburg, Wolfsburg, Lille group is the one with most riding on it – all four can still go through or go out!

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments