2 midfield rumours & Salah sends his vaccine message – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool players and fans are basking in the glory of another win, another record or two and another knockout stage in Europe on the horizon. Next up? Villa and Gerrard!

Bellingham latest and midweek scouting mission

Recent reports suggested the Reds had moved to prime position for signing Jude Bellingham in 2022, with the most optimistic of those suggesting a winter window switch.

That always seemed improbable, even with Dortmund now out of the Champions League, and it has been dismissed as unlikely by local reports and Sport Bild.

Elsewhere, we’re set to consider midfield reinforcements all the same and our scouting network has its eyes on Aguibou Camara this week, when Olympiacos face Antwerp.

Greek journalist Giannis Chorianopolous says we’re one of the sides who are set to be in attendance for the Europa clash – and it’s not the first time we’ve been heavily linked.

One for the future, but he’s making an impact on the continent right now.

The record-breaking Reds, hey

Nat Phillips is set on joining the thousands watching his dragback through the Milan attack on loop

Latest Liverpool FC news

Egypt have confirmed they are still considering Liverpool’s request to let Salah leave late for the AFCON

And here are five things the fans are talking about after the Reds beat Milan to make it a perfect six in Europe

Latest Premier League chat

Antonio Rudiger is chased by Real Madrid, Tottenham, Man United and, well, not so much by his own club Chelsea apparently

Barcelona want Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech but Thomas Tuchel is enjoying the Catalan club’s struggles in front of goal too much to help them out

Dean Henderson is rumoured to be on the wishlist of Ajax for the new year, with Andre Onana still expected to leave. Big Ralf not a fan then? After all those hopes last year of club and country No1 hey…

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Nothing to do with Liverpool today, just think this is brilliant.

Claudio Caniggia and Enzo Francescoli. pic.twitter.com/idr7KtGQId — 90s Football (@90sfootball) December 8, 2021

Tonight’s games are the others which matter in the Champions League. The Sevilla, Salzburg, Wolfsburg, Lille group is the one with most riding on it – all four can still go through or go out!