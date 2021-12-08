Mohamed Salah and records go hand in hand, much like two peas in a pod and it was no different against AC Milan for Liverpool’s No. 11.

The Egyptian is in a formidable run of form, with his constant availability and goalscoring prowess making for a stunning start to the season.

Widely regarded as the best in the world currently, which the Ballon d’Or severely overlooked, Salah is as hungry as ever and the desperation to play and score is evident in every game.

He was one of only three players retained in the XI against AC Milan from the one who visited Wolves and while it was an assist that time around, he found the back on the net on this occasion.

It marked his 20th goal in his 20th appearance of 2021/22, which is frightening but it also set two new club records.

The first of which now sees Salah lead the way for goals scored in the group stage of a European competition for Liverpool, with his seventh strike eclipsing Roberto Firmino‘s tally of six in 2017/18.

In addition to that, Salah is now the first Red to score in five group games of the same European campaign, surpassing both Firmino (2017/18) and Steven Gerrard (2007/08 and 2008/09) who netted four.

Incredible feats for an incredible player and that’s not even mentioning that he has now reached the 20-goal mark in the third-fastest time by date for a Liverpool player.

He sits behind two legends in Ian Rush (November 8, 1986) and Roger Hunt (November 25, 1961).

With it still only the start of December and the promise for plenty more goals, it’s certainly an exciting thought as the Reds look to get back to lifting silverware this season.