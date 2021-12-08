Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Ibou’s front row seat to Nat magic – 5 things fans are talking about after AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool

With a heavily rotated side and with little on the line, Liverpool could have been forgiven for taking their foot off the gas at AC Milan – but that was far from the case.

It was a dead rubber for Liverpool but Jurgen Klopp‘s team played like the ones who had to win at the San Siro, with AC Milan offering little in the way of a sustained threat.

Instead, it was a heavily changed Reds XI that scored two goals yet again in a match that also saw two teenagers make their European bow and six academy youngsters in total in the squad.

And while some of the usual suspects were missing, Mohamed Salah kept up his goalscoring antics and Divock Origi made it two goals from two appearances – the winner again no less.

The result and the game left fans with a lot of moments and performances to digest and reflect on, some in a typically humorous manner.

 

The Bolton Baresi

MILAN, ITALY - Tuesday, December 7, 2021: Liverpool's Nathaniel Phillips (R) challenges for a header with AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic? during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 6 game between AC Milan and Liverpool FC at the Stadio San Siro. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The drag back from Phillips that saw him evade two Milan players was instantly latched onto by fans and rightly so…

But even the man himself wants the GIF so he can “can send it around!” Brilliant.

 

But never mind Phillips, watch Konate!

Although it’s Ibrahima Konate‘s reaction to the move that came under closer inspection, he was simply enjoying it as we all were but from a front-row seat!

We love to see it!

 

Carra’s message to Woltman’s dad

MILAN, ITALY - Tuesday, December 7, 2021: Liverpool's Max Woltman (L) and James Norris (R) applaud the travelling supporters after the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 6 game between AC Milan and Liverpool FC at the Stadio San Siro. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was a special evening for Max Woltman, making his Liverpool debut in the Champions League and at the San Siro no less.

The teenager came on for the final few moments and Jamie Carragher showed just what it means for the entire family after sending Woltman’s dad a message.

“Someone just texted me back, let’s get the text. Yes! I texted him (Woltman’s dad) before the game when I saw the teamsheet, ‘Delighted for you and the family’,” Carragher told CBS Sports.

And the reply he received, said: “Can’t believe it. Wow, thank you!”

It’s the little things!

 

Fantastic Mr. Ox

MILAN, ITALY - Tuesday, December 7, 2021: Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates after the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 6 game between AC Milan and Liverpool FC at the Stadio San Siro. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

After three games without a place in the XI, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain did his chances no harm of staying in contention with an energetic outing against Milan.

Often the one to trigger Liverpool’s forward movement, not to mention helping set up Salah’s goal, it was a sign of intent and Reds took notice:

We’ll have more of that please, Ox!

 

And there’s no overlooking Salah!

Twenty goals in 20 appearances by December 7. Yes, 20 goals in 20 games – you read that correctly.

They are simply insane numbers that saw him break two more club records on Tuesday evening and Liverpool fans lapped it up:

We are witnessing greatness and history week in and week out with this man.

