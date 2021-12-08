Ibou’s front row seat to Nat magic – 5 things fans are talking about after AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool

With a heavily rotated side and with little on the line, Liverpool could have been forgiven for taking their foot off the gas at AC Milan – but that was far from the case.

It was a dead rubber for Liverpool but Jurgen Klopp‘s team played like the ones who had to win at the San Siro, with AC Milan offering little in the way of a sustained threat.

Instead, it was a heavily changed Reds XI that scored two goals yet again in a match that also saw two teenagers make their European bow and six academy youngsters in total in the squad.

And while some of the usual suspects were missing, Mohamed Salah kept up his goalscoring antics and Divock Origi made it two goals from two appearances – the winner again no less.

The result and the game left fans with a lot of moments and performances to digest and reflect on, some in a typically humorous manner.

The Bolton Baresi

The drag back from Phillips that saw him evade two Milan players was instantly latched onto by fans and rightly so…

“How many times have you watched that clip of Nat Phillips playing FIFA Street in the San Siro?” pic.twitter.com/NdR8duBhcI — Ross (@rossic89) December 7, 2021

Hahahahaha Nat Phillips doing Cruyff turns in the San Siro. What a time to be alive — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) December 7, 2021

Nat Phillips doing the spinaroonie on Maldini, Baresi and Nesta’s collective graves, what a night — Shane (@IsMiseShane) December 7, 2021

That's why Nat Phillips is the Bolton Baresi, not that Baresi could even do this. https://t.co/LvKcptPVnw — TD #JFT97 ?? ?????? (@DyerThomas) December 8, 2021

Nat Phillips sending Zlatan for a bag of meatballs and a 3×6 Kallax shelving unit there. — Ross (@rossic89) December 7, 2021

But even the man himself wants the GIF so he can “can send it around!” Brilliant.

But never mind Phillips, watch Konate!

Although it’s Ibrahima Konate‘s reaction to the move that came under closer inspection, he was simply enjoying it as we all were but from a front-row seat!

Konate’s reactions are everything ? — Murph (@the_murphh) December 8, 2021

It’s a Nat Phillips world and we are just living in it. Watch it back and see Konate’s reaction ?? https://t.co/h9uQZ3aYyt — Ryan Huggins (@r8hugs) December 8, 2021

We love to see it!

Carra’s message to Woltman’s dad

It was a special evening for Max Woltman, making his Liverpool debut in the Champions League and at the San Siro no less.

The teenager came on for the final few moments and Jamie Carragher showed just what it means for the entire family after sending Woltman’s dad a message.

“Someone just texted me back, let’s get the text. Yes! I texted him (Woltman’s dad) before the game when I saw the teamsheet, ‘Delighted for you and the family’,” Carragher told CBS Sports.

And the reply he received, said: “Can’t believe it. Wow, thank you!”

The beautiful game.@carra23 shares a text message and his immense pride of Tyler Morton ??. pic.twitter.com/0Zt6u4XeRr — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 7, 2021

It’s the little things!

Fantastic Mr. Ox

After three games without a place in the XI, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain did his chances no harm of staying in contention with an energetic outing against Milan.

Often the one to trigger Liverpool’s forward movement, not to mention helping set up Salah’s goal, it was a sign of intent and Reds took notice:

Not many people routinely get the better of Franck Kessie the way Ox has this first half. The kid is such a different player with confidence. — El Mans (@el_mansfield) December 7, 2021

To see Ox bursting past players with ease was something we maybe thought we wouldn’t see again after his horrendous injuries but he was class again tonight. ?? — Mick Moran (@Mick_Moran_) December 7, 2021

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain vs. AC Milan 88% Pass accuracy

7/8 Accurate long passes

2/6 Crosses completed

1 Chance created

3/5 Dribbles completed

1/5 Shots on target

2/3 Tackles won

6/11 Ground duels won The latest in a string of top-class performances. The Ox is in a good place. pic.twitter.com/uBo0ZKes7v — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) December 7, 2021

Oxlade-Chamberlain is doing his defensive work superbly in these last few starts. He’s sniffing out loose balls & using his speed to get to them first. He’s become a big option for Klopp again. Brilliant to see redemption stories like that after a player has had so many injuries. — Raj Chohan (@rajsinghchohan) December 7, 2021

We’ll have more of that please, Ox!

And there’s no overlooking Salah!

Twenty goals in 20 appearances by December 7. Yes, 20 goals in 20 games – you read that correctly.

They are simply insane numbers that saw him break two more club records on Tuesday evening and Liverpool fans lapped it up:

Death, taxes and Mo Salah scoring 20 goals a season. — Ross (@rossic89) December 7, 2021

Mohamed Salah has 29 goal involvements in 21 appearances this season for Liverpool. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) December 7, 2021

@MoSalah need to retired with @LFC . Come on reds give new contract. Best players in the world #YNWA — Djimi Traore (@Djimi_Traore19) December 7, 2021

Mo Salah's 20th goal of the season. December 7#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) December 7, 2021

We are witnessing greatness and history week in and week out with this man.