4 sublime goals in the derby, time to watch them again and again!

Each of Liverpool’s goals at Goodison Park were better than the last, or that’s how it felt watching it live as the scoreline ballooned to accurately reflect the Reds’ dominance.

The Reds haven’t experienced much winning joy at Goodison Park in recent years but with an average of three goals a game in the league this season, it was only a matter of time.

And aside from fleetingly gifting the Blues a way back into the game, it was all Liverpool and Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota were even having their own goalscoring competition.

Each strike was brilliantly executed, placed perfectly and with the conviction of a team that is high on confidence, and why wouldn’t you want to relive each one:

From Henderson’s curler, Salah’s well-timed efforts into the side netting and Jota’s emphatic near-post finish, they are hard to separate.

“It was bouncing a little bit but I used the defender, I’d seen him coming, just tried to whip it round him and into the corner. Like I said, thankfully it went right in the corner,” Henderson explained of his first derby goal.

The goalscoring trio helped seal the Reds’ biggest win at Goodison since 1982 and complete the Man United–Everton away double for the first time since 2003/04.

“It doesn’t mean anything for the future but it shows us that this is now our benchmark, that’s what we have to reach now in each game when we play these kinds of teams because emotions are important in football,” Klopp said post-match.