Jurgen Klopp was left with a deep sense of pride after his team finished the group stage with six wins from six thanks to their 2-1 victory over AC Milan.

Here are three key points from the boss after his side secured their sixth win in a row:

Pride is the word

Eighteen points from 18 is as emphatic as you can get and that Liverpool are the first English club to do so is a significant achievement.

But it wasn’t just a piece of history that left Klopp feeling proud, but also the “exceptional performance” from his much-changed side.

“I don’t feel pride a lot in football because most times I expect good things to happen, but tonight filled me with a lot of pride,” Klopp said.

“It was an exceptional performance. And I don’t mean that we won six games, the reason is especially this game because it was so good.

“It’s just another chapter of this wonderful group of players what we did in the last few years is exceptional.”

Squad depth delight

There were eight changes made to the XI with the full complement of five substitutions utilised, which included late European debuts for Max Woltman and Conor Bradley.

And what the manager saw from his team left him very pleased indeed.

“Easy for me to make changes, but in the end, the boys have to be confident to show how good they are – and I saw so many good football things tonight it was incredible.”

With games aplenty, the entire squad will be needed and the San Siro showing is a welcome confidence boost for all.

Morton praise matched with sensibility

Tyler Morton started only his second game in the Champions League at the historic San Siro, no less and continues to be the next emerging talent from the academy.

The 19-year-old sat in the No. 6 role for much of the game and took every moment in his stride, and while Klopp does not want to raise expectations and pressure, there was, of course, time for praise.

“I don’t want to make it slightly more complicated than it is already playing at such a young age for a club like Liverpool in a game like this.

“I think we should all calm down, but it was really good tonight. A big pleasure to watch the boy playing and the football knowledge and brain he showed was absolutely exceptional.”