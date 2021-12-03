Liverpool were handed a double boost on Thursday with the training return of Joe Gomez and Naby Keita, edging Liverpool ever closer to a fit and full squad.

Injuries have not been too kind to the Reds, again, so far this season but recent weeks have seen more returns than setbacks, thankfully.

James Milner was the last to safely return and he will soon be joined by Keita and Gomez, with the pair having joined team training on Thursday with a small group.

Those who featured predominantly against Everton were in the first recovery phase and were tasked with light duties, while others joined in on the main session.

The return of two more senior figures leaves Liverpool currently without only Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, with Jurgen Klopp no doubt to provide a fresh update on Friday ahead of the trip to Wolves.

But notably, the session on Thursday saw Brazilian legend Claudio Taffarel get to work as the club’s newest goalkeeper coach, working alongside John Achterberg and Jack Robinson.

With Alisson in recovery mode, he worked with the contingent of Caoimhin Kelleher, Harvey Davies and Loris Karius at Kirkby as the Reds’ bid to become a “proper goalkeeping school” took its first step.

Taffarel’s arrival came off the back of a recommendation from Alisson and it’s yet another nod to the club’s desire to turn over every stone, no matter how big or small, in the pursuit of success.

Liverpool squad in training on Thursday

Goalkeepers: Alisson*, Kelleher, Davies, Karius

Defenders: Van Dijk*, Matip*, Konate, Gomez, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold*, Robertson*, Tsimikas, Williams

Midfielders: Henderson*, Thiago*, Fabinho*, Keita, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Morton

Forwards: Salah*, Mane*, Jota*, Minamino, Origi, Gordon

*In first recovery phase