A forthright Jurgen Klopp fronted the press after Liverpool’s defeat at Leicester, with the Reds “not really ourselves” on a night to forget.

Here are three key points from the boss after the defeat:

A ‘funny story’…

There was plenty of acceptance for what Klopp saw on Tuesday night and he congratulated the opposition for the role they played, especially after his words on the fixture schedule.

“For some reason, it didn’t click tonight really,” Klopp said.

“When they scored the goal it was clear we are now under pressure, the crowd was there and we were pushing them but didn’t use the chances, missed free headers.

“In the end, what I told everybody who was responsible for the Leicester performance tonight, it was well deserved because the story is actually nice.

“One of the guys who is constantly talking about that you shouldn’t play the 26th and 28th and only plays the 28th and loses against the team who plays 26th and 28th – a funny story I know.”

The title race

Liverpool could find themselves 12 points behind Man City before they kick off at Chelsea on Sunday and while it’s far from ideal, Klopp is only focused on Liverpool’s performance getting back on track.

“Sorry for that! It was not our plan tonight to give City the chance to run away or whatever.

“But if we play like tonight we don’t have to think about catching up with City but if we play normal football than we can win football games.

“Then we have to see how often and how many points we can get. Finding the explanation is my main priority, not the gap to City.”

Those missed chances

Mohamed Salah‘s saved penalty and missed follow up and Sadio Mane‘s inability to find the target were the obvious chances that went begging for Liverpool.

They were decisive moments but usually the team is capable of bouncing back from those setbacks in the game, they were not this time around and there wasn’t much to take from the outing – other than to never replicate it again.

“[Salah] scores usually from these situations, tonight he didn’t.

“Usually, he is better in this situation like the team is usually better in a football game, tonight we weren’t and that’s why we lost.

“It’s easy to say, but if we won it 2-1 I wouldn’t have liked the game anyway.

“You can say the dirty games are important, it’s true, but tonight I didn’t like a lot in our football game, it’s not cool.”