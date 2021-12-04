Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool’s third-choice goalkeeper Adrian is currently sidelined with an injury, re-emphasising his faith in the youngsters coming through.

Following the arrival of Claudio Taffarel as the club’s new goalkeeping coach, Klopp has been keen to stress the calibre of the young prospects in the Reds’ ranks.

While the legendary Brazilian has joined on recommendation from Alisson, as Liverpool’s long-term No. 1, the manager has regularly namechecked Caoimhin Kelleher, 23, Marcelo Pitaluga, 18, and Harvey Davies, 18, as those who can benefit.

During his pre-Wolves press conference, Klopp added returning loanee Vitezslav Jaros, 20, to that list, with it clear that Taffarel’s appointment is designed to help those hoping to break through.

Whether that means Taffarel working directly with those youngsters is unclear, with it more likely he simply shares the workload with John Achterberg and Jack Robinson.

But speaking in the second part of his preview, Klopp explained the desire to add “somebody with a real own opinion” to the coaching staff, as “we want to challenge ourselves.”

“We had to buy, for big money, the best goalkeeper in the world,” he said.

“That should not happen now that often, because we invest a lot in scouting and youth.”

Klopp suggested that those “really incredible talents” in Kelleher, Pitaluga and Davies could now benefit more from working with Achterberg, Taffarel and Robinson on a daily basis, perhaps rather than heading out on loan.

There have been considerations over a temporary deal for Pitaluga, who joined the club from Internacional in a £1.8 million deal in 2020.

But following a new injury to Adrian, it seems the teenager could be given a chance to impress in a more focal role in the squad – albeit not with much chance of minutes, but by simply filling in as No. 3.

“If you give a very talented boy on loan, then pretty much always something happens,” Klopp continued.

“Now Adrian is injured at the moment, so Marcelo is now No. 3. A very young boy, but that’s all fine.”

Pitaluga has already trained with the first team on a regular basis as third or fourth goalkeeper, with this experience invaluable to a young player in a position with few opportunities of on-field experience.

It is telling, too, that Loris Karius has not even come into the conversation, with a free transfer proposed in January.