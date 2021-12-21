Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Klopp avoids sanction & Origi still out for League Cup tie – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are going through their final preparations ahead of Leicester‘s League Cup quarter-final visit on Wednesday, and patience has been urged over Covid hit Reds.

 

Origi still out, Henderson on the mend

Liverpool’s second-top goalscorer in the League Cup this season, Divock Origi, will not feature against the Foxes at Anfield having yet to return to team training.

The forward has been absent since the win at AC Milan and Pep Lijnders confirmed “He is still not training with the team so we will miss him.”

It is to leave Takumi Minamino as the only Red available to Jurgen Klopp who has scored in the competition this season, but the boss has his captain back on the mend.

Jordan Henderson “already called yesterday to train again” after a “heavy cold” in what is welcome news for the Reds but it will likely be a place on the bench or no involvement at all for the skipper in this fixture.

 

A semi-final place on the line

  • No new Covid cases but Liverpool “will not rush” players on return from isolation

 

  • Jurgen Klopp avoids punishment for Paul Tierney remarks and fans said it’s “because they know he’s right” – and you can’t argue with that!
  • Liverpool named as one of the ‘most realistic buyers‘ for Erling Haaland, with a new No. 9 the objective for next summer

 

  • Man United have returned to training after a coronavirus outbreak led to two postponed games
  • Antonio Conte labels UEFA decision to rule Spurs’ games against Rennes as a forfeit ‘unfair’ with north London club to consider appeal for Europa Conference League

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

There’s just one game on English soil tonight and that’s Arsenal vs. Sunderland in the first League Cup quarter-final at 7.45pm, the winner will be a possible semi-final opponent for the Reds!

 

