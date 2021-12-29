Numerous Liverpool players were woeful in their shocking 1-0 defeat to Leicester, with hardly anyone coming away with their reputation intact.

The Reds were strong favourites to beat the Foxes on Tuesday night, due to their opponents’ injury woes and the 48-hour gap between matches.

However, Jurgen Klopp‘s men were hugely disappointing and Mohamed Salah‘s first-half penalty miss proved to be costly.

Ademola Lookman’s strike after the break ended up being the difference between the two sides, as Liverpool’s title hopes suffered a major setback.

“So many individual performances were below the normal level,” admitted Klopp post-match.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, BBC Sport, FotMob and the TIA readers.

This was a night to focus on the poorest performers rather than the best, sadly.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (5.0) was deemed to be the worst player at the King Power Stadium, following an ineffective showing in the middle of the park.

The 28-year-old was unable to “influence the game as he would have liked”, according to TIA’s James Nalton, prior to his substitution.

Next up was Jordan Henderson (5.2), with the skipper producing an insipid performance for Liverpool.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle felt Henderson “became bogged down second half”, while FotMob noted that he had just a 72 percent pass completion rate.

The third-poorest Reds player was Salah (5.3), with his penalty miss potentially looking so costly come next May.

Doyle simply felt that it was “one of those nights” for the Egyptian King, as his exit to the Africa Cup of Nations edges closer.

Kostas Tsimikas (6.7) was at least a slight high point for Liverpool, performing well in the absence of Andy Robertson.

Nalton thought the left-back was “effective at causing problems for the opposition defence”, as he tried to make things happen.

Next up for Liverpool is a vital trip to Chelsea on Sunday afternoon (4.30pm GMT), as the Reds get their 2022 underway.