Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 28, 2021: Leicester City's Boubakary Soumaré (L) and Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Leicester vs. Liverpool – Follow the final game of 2021 here!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool head to Leicester for a crucial Premier League clash this evening, with victory essential for the Reds. We’re live to bring you the action from the King Power Stadium.

Kickoff at the King Power is 8pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Leicester: Schmeichel; Castagne, Amartey, Ndidi, Thomas; Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Choudhury, Maddison; Iheanacho, Vardy

Subs: Ward, Tielemans, Albrighton, Perez, Vestergaard, Lookman, Daley-Campbell, Nelson, McAteer

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Williams, Beck, Jones, Keita, Milner, Firmino

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments