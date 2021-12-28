Liverpool head to Leicester for a crucial Premier League clash this evening, with victory essential for the Reds. We’re live to bring you the action from the King Power Stadium.
Kickoff at the King Power is 8pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.
Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.
Teams
Leicester: Schmeichel; Castagne, Amartey, Ndidi, Thomas; Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Choudhury, Maddison; Iheanacho, Vardy
Subs: Ward, Tielemans, Albrighton, Perez, Vestergaard, Lookman, Daley-Campbell, Nelson, McAteer
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Jota
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Williams, Beck, Jones, Keita, Milner, Firmino
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments