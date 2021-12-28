Liverpool head to Leicester for a crucial Premier League clash this evening, with victory essential for the Reds. We’re live to bring you the action from the King Power Stadium.

Kickoff at the King Power is 8pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.

Tonight's blog is run by Henry Jackson

Teams

Leicester: Schmeichel; Castagne, Amartey, Ndidi, Thomas; Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Choudhury, Maddison; Iheanacho, Vardy

Subs: Ward, Tielemans, Albrighton, Perez, Vestergaard, Lookman, Daley-Campbell, Nelson, McAteer

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Williams, Beck, Jones, Keita, Milner, Firmino

